Microsoft Considers Changes for Sam Altman's Return to OpenAI Board

According to Foresight News, Microsoft has stated that governance issues leading to the dismissal of Sam Altman from the OpenAI board must be resolved for him to return. Insiders reveal that the changes Microsoft is considering may include requiring OpenAI to expand its board size and raise the experience level of its members. Microsoft is also contemplating whether it should attempt to have an executive join the OpenAI board. The tech giant has invested approximately $13 billion in OpenAI.

