Binance has announced the listing of Worldcoin (WLD), with trading going live at 17:00 (Eastern Eighth District Time) on July 24, 2023. Users are invited to participate in the newly available spot trading pairs, WLD/BTC and WLD/USDT.

In addition to the listing, the WLD recharge channel has been opened. Withdrawals for WLD are expected to open at 17:00 on July 25, 2023 (Eastern Eighth District Time). Notably, the listing fee for WLD is set at 0 BNB.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for Worldcoin, offering increased trading options and potential exposure for the token