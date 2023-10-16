According to Cointelegraph: Contrary to earlier reports, Honda has stated that it does not directly accept cryptocurrency payments for its automobiles. This clarification comes after several publications mistakenly asserted that Honda started accepting cryptocurrency. While not possible to directly use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin to purchase Honda vehicles, third-party platforms like FCF Pay offer this service.

Joseph Parkin, FCF Pay's Chief Operating Officer, stated that several brands, including Mercedes, BMW, Ford, Nissan, and Mitsubishi, can be bought using crypto on their platform. In this transaction flow, cryptocurrencies essentially act as digital cash. Nevertheless, Parkin emphasized that FCF Pay has not entered into a partnership with these companies, including Honda. The businesses listed on FCF Pay receive payments in fiat currency via their payment aggregator partner.

FCF Pay is grappling with the suspension of its page on X (formerly Twitter) since October 5, which Parkin links to accusations based on circulating fake news. FCF Pay is currently only accessible in the United States but is working towards enabling crypto-to-fiat bill settlement in Mexico, multiple countries in Latin America and Africa, and Asia.