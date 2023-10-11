Renowned football star Cristiano Ronaldo has teamed up with Binance to launch the CR7 ForeverZone Collection, the third Non-fungible token (NFT) collection of their partnership aimed at revolutionizing fan engagement within the sports and entertainment industry.

The collectibles feature 50,000 limited-edition mystery boxes, each revealing a unique CR7-themed digital NFT. Beyond the digital realm, the boxes also include physical rewards, like signed footballs and shirts, and a golden NFT ticket for one lucky fan to enjoy an exclusive training opportunity with Ronaldo himself.

Ronaldo stated that his collaboration with Binance would establish a more relatable connection with fans and offer unique opportunities, thus sharing a part of his legacy. Rachel Conlan, Chief Marketing Officer at Binance, echoed Ronaldo's sentiments and said that the partnership wasn't just a collaboration but shared vision using cutting-edge Web3 technology.

The CR7 ForeverZone Collection presents a wide variety of NFTs that bridges fans with Ronaldo and the exciting world of blockchain technology. This ranges from the one golden ticket, personally signed footballs and shirts, tickets to Binance's Blockchain Week, and exclusive NFTs from previous collaborations.

From October 11 to 24, 2023, all Cristiano Ronaldo NFT collections will be exclusively available on Binance. Fans can obtain these ForeverZone boxes in various ways, including special allocations for past CR7 NFT holders, new user registration on Binance using the code MEETCR7, and through successful referrals.