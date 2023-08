Gearbox assets remain safe and without loss

Gearbox Protocol issued a statement in response to news about a flash loan attack on their platform, clarifying that the hacking attack was solely related to the Balancer pool. Gearbox confirmed that their contract and credit account were safe and experienced no loss.

As previously reported, Beosin detected a flash loan attack on Gearbox Protocol on Ethereum, resulting in a loss of approximately $400,000.