According to a Foresight News report, Grayscale, the well-known cryptocurrency asset management company, is expected to have generated impressive revenues from its flagship Bitcoin and Ethereum funds. The company's July revenue is projected to reach $41.92 million, while its second-quarter revenue is anticipated to be $126.2 million, as reported by The Block.

Despite the strong performance of these funds, Grayscale's parent company, Digital Currency Group (DCG), experienced a consolidated EBITDA loss of $79 million in the second quarter. In response, DCG is actively seeking potential investment opportunities for its subsidiaries, including cryptocurrency exchange Luno, media company CoinDesk, and trading company Genesis.

It remains to be seen how these investment opportunities will impact DCG's overall performance going forward.