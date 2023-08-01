The Curve tokens (CRV) sold by the founder of Curve through an Over-the-Counter (OTC) transaction today come with a 6-month lock-up period, as disclosed by former Frog Nation CFO 0xSifu.

Additionally, BlockBeats reported that encryption analyst dollar.eth mentioned that the Curve founder might be conducting the OTC transactions of CRV tokens at an average price of $0.4. The news highlights the significance of lock-up periods and their role in influencing token prices and stability in the market. It also demonstrates the continued growth and interest in the Curve protocol and the DeFi landscape in general.

