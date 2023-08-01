Binance introduces the Binance Japan platform, providing residents with access to 34 tokens for spot trading and setting a new record for digital currency exchanges in the country. The platform will also include previously unavailable BNB for trading.

Binance Japan now offers residents unparalleled access to 34 tokens for spot trading, including the debut of BNB in the country. The platform supports various products, such as Simple Earn and Auto-Invest, providing users with daily rewards and automated crypto investments. Binance expanded into the Japanese market by acquiring the locally licensed cryptocurrency trading service provider Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC) in November last year, which has since been renamed Binance Japan Inc. Existing users in Japan with Binance.com accounts can initiate the migration process starting August 14th.



