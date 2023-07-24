Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has shared his views on biometric proof of personhood in a newly published article titled "What do I think about biometric proof of personhood?" Buterin acknowledges the potential value in the concept of proof of personhood, while also recognizing the risks associated with various implementations. He contends that without any proof of personhood, the world could succumb to centralized identity solutions, monetary dominance, or insular communities – or perhaps a mix of all three. The post serves as a thoughtful examination of the complexities surrounding biometric proof of personhood and its potential role in shaping a more decentralized and secure future.