Hibiki Run, a Web3 digital music project, has successfully secured a million-dollar seed round of financing. The round was led by Synergis Capital and included participation from NEAR Foundation, BitMart, TKX Capital, String Capital, Gravity Venture Capital, Yi Lu (co-founder of Weibo), AAG Ventures, FutureMoney Group, and more.

Funds raised during this round will be used to accelerate the project's development and growth. Hibiki Run aims to bring Japan's popular gachapon culture to Web3 by creating a gamified digital music platform and a highly entertaining, scalable Play-to-Earn (P2E) social app.

The project has already made significant progress offline in Japan, hosting multiple Tomo Night events in cities like Tokyo and Osaka, along with collaborating with renowned Japanese artists such as Canran Sekai, MIYABI, and the largest Web3 music platform, Audius, to release co-branded NFT headphones.