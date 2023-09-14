Binance is upgrading its BNB Greenfield for the testnet version to v0.2.5 in a process known as the Nagqu Upgrade. This upgrade includes enhancements to the security of the platform which will not impact users' account balance. The upgrade introduces features such as stricter parameter checks for resource mirror smart contracts, a timer-lock mechanism for funds exceeding 100 BNB, and enhancements to authentication logic between storage providers.

In addition to these security enhancements, the developer community is introducing new features to enhance the user experience, such as the official native SDK for Ali Oss-based SP, improved processing for file uploads, and optimization for user read traffic billing. Binance also announced the winners of its BNB Chain Hackvolution hackathon event, which brought together developers to create decentralized applications that harness the power of BNB Greenfield.

The upgrades and new features are part of Binance's ongoing commitment to delivering a seamless and effective platform for users and responding to community feedback.

