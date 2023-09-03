According to The Block: Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has sold his remaining stake in MakerDAO, worth approximately $580,000, after the MakerDAO CEO Rune Christensen publicly praised the Solana blockchain's codebase. Christensen's blog post outlined the long-term plans for the project, including a reimplementation of MakerDAO built on a new blockchain called NewChain, which could be forked from Solana.

In the post, Christensen highlighted three reasons for considering Solana's codebase as the "most promising" for NewChain, such as technical quality, resilience in the Solana ecosystem, and past successful forks of Solana like the Pyth Network. He also mentioned Cosmos as a potential contender for the codebase of NewChain. MakerDAO's dai stablecoin is currently third-largest USD-pegged stablecoin with a supply of $3.9 billion.

