Changes to the BTC/TUSD spot and margin trading pair fee structure

Binance has announced an update to its zero-fee Bitcoin trading program, effective from 2023-09-07 00:00 (UTC). The revised fee structure for the BTC/TUSD spot and margin trading pair is as follows:

Trading Pairs: BTC/TUSD

Maker Fee: 0%

Taker Fee: Standard taker fees as per user’s VIP level (Updated)

Key Updates:

1. Standard taker fees will be applied to the BTC/TUSD spot and margin trading pair, while users can still enjoy the TUSD Zero Maker Fees Promotion for trading BTC on the BTC/TUSD spot and margin trading pair.

2. Starting from 2023-09-07 00:00 (UTC), the corresponding trading volume on the BTC/TUSD spot and margin trading pair will be included in the VIP tier calculation and all Liquidity Provider programs.

3. BNB discounts, referral rebates, and any other fee adjustments will be reinstated for BTC/TUSD spot and margin trading volumes.