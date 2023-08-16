According to Cointelegraph, The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seized around $1.7 million worth of digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, Monero, and Dai, from March to May, as reported in a public filing. The assets were confiscated from various sources, including Binance exchange wallets. The largest single seizure was 428.5 ETH in the Eastern District of Virginia, worth approximately $463,000.

These seizures were a result of violations of federal regulations. In addition to crypto assets, the agency also seized US dollars from bank accounts, sports cars, luxury bags, clothes, and shoes. The FBI continues to warn the crypto community about scammers in the non-fungible token (NFT) space, phishing scams, social media hijacking, and fake crypto job advertisements.

