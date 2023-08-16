According to Wu Blockchain, Archblock has announced its new Marketplace, an all-in-one platform that democratizes access to alternative assets for global investors and serves as a solution for asset managers to originate, tokenize, raise, and deploy capital on the blockchain. Archblock focuses on asset managers and institutional investors with its software and bespoke service offerings.

The company has also revealed the launch of a tokenized U.S. Treasury Bills fund on its marketplace. The Adapt3r Short-Term U.S. Treasury Bill Fund, managed by Adapt3r Digital LLC, provides non-U.S. USDC holders and non-U.S. on-chain investors with access to short-term U.S. Treasury Bill yields. Archblock’s technology and smart contracts have facilitated over $1.8B in on-chain asset origination and capital deployment.

Archblock’s offerings streamline and automate fund operations, allowing for scalable investment opportunities without intermediaries. The Archblock Marketplace has the potential for cost-efficient financial services by bypassing traditional intermediation chains, contrasting with the high labor and operational costs of traditional financial institutions.