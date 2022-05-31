Bit.Store expands its partnership with Alchemy Pay

Web3 investment platform Bit.Store announced via a Medium post on Monday that it has expanded its partnership with Alchemy Pay. The company said Alchemy Pay will add popular alternative payment methods to Bit.Store including mobile wallets and domestic instant transfer services.

Furthermore, Alchemy Pay will provide Bit.Store with off-ramp capabilities, meaning their users can convert their crypto funds into over 100 local fiat currencies and have them deposited directly into their bank accounts.

Alchemy Pay is a payment system focused on retail transactions at the Point-of-Sale and peer-to-peer remittance. Users can make payments in fiat, stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies on traditional payment systems.