Bản tin cập nhật thị trường của Binance (10/04/2023)
Binance
2023-04-10 09:30
Theo dữ liệu của CoinMarketCap, tổng vốn hóa thị trường crypto hiện ở ngưỡng $1,19 nghìn tỷ đô, tăng 1,12% so với ngày hôm qua.
Bitcoin (BTC) hiện đang được giao dịch trong khoảng $27.824 đến $28.546 trong 24 giờ qua. Tính đến 09:30 AM (UTC) ngày hôm nay, BTC đang giao dịch ở mức $28.340, tăng 1.52%.
Các tin mới trong ngày:
- Ethereum Staking Deposits Dip Due to Regulatory Pressure and Shapella Upgrade
- FTX Financial Controls Were a ‘hodgepodge’ of Apps, Says Court Filings
- Former FTX US President Reportedly Quit After ‘Protracted Disagreement’ With Bankman-Fried
- Terra Founder Do Kwon Converted All His Assets From LUNA to Bitcoin Just Before His Arrest, Report Reveals
- Instagram and Facebook to Discontinue NFT Support on April 11, 2023
- 1st Nuclear-Powered Bitcoin Mine in U.S. Reports 9,000 Facilities Energized in Q1
- Bitcoin Network Difficulty Skyrockets Alongsite Hash Rate: Data
- Bank of England Targets 30-Strong Team for Digital Currency: Report
Chuyển động thị trường:
- ETH: $1860.23 (+1.19%)
- BNB: $313.1 (+0.93%)
- XRP: $0.506 (+0.60%)
- ADA: $0.3881 (+0.67%)
- DOGE: $0.08295 (+1.83%)
- MATIC: $1.0983 (+0.37%)
- SOL: $20.3 (+1.15%)
- DOT: $6.177 (+1.10%)
- LTC: $90.56 (+0.63%)
- SHIB: $0.00001094 (+0.64%)
Top tăng giá trên Binance:
