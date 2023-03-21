sao chép liên kết
Bản tin cập nhật thị trường của Binance (21/03/2023)
Binance
2023-03-21 09:30
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm đầy đủ: Nền tảng này bao gồm quan điểm của bên thứ ba. Chúng tôi không xác nhận tính chính xác của các quan điểm này. Giá tài sản kỹ thuật số có thể biến động. Hãy tự mình nghiên cứu. Xem các điều khoản đầy đủ ở đây.
Theo dữ liệu của CoinMarketCap, tổng vốn hóa thị trường crypto hiện ở ngưỡng $1,15 nghìn tỷ đô, giảm -2,41% so với ngày hôm qua.
Bitcoin (BTC) hiện đang được giao dịch trong khoảng $27.373 đến $28.377 trong 24 giờ qua. Tính đến 09:30 AM (UTC) ngày hôm nay, BTC đang giao dịch ở mức $27.712, giảm -2,09%.
Các tin mới trong ngày:
- Zilliqa to Launch a Fully Compatible Version of EVM on the Mainnet
- EOS to Invest $20M on Ethereum Virtual Machine and GameFi
- Bitcoin Seesaws Below $28K As Investors Eye Fed Interest Rate Decision
- Introducing Binance Oracle VRF: The Next Generation of Verifiable Randomness
- Open Interest in Bitcoin Futures Hits Yearly High of $12B
- FTX Sues Its Bahamian Liquidators for Taking Control of ‘millions of Dollars’
- FDIC Delays SVB Bidding As Banking Crisis Continues, Bitcoin Price to $30K?
- Credit Suisse Sold to USB for $2-B in Bid to Curtail Banking Crisis – Good News for Crypto?
- Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index Spikes to 16-Month High As BTC Exceeds $28K
- Republic of China Establishes Regulatory Body for Crypto Assets
- Market Maker DWF Labs Invests $20M in DeFi Liquidity Protocol Synthetix
- Over 80 Web3 Firms in Line to Set Up Shop in HK, Ahead of Crypto Regulations Taking Effect in June
- AI-based Project Reported to Have Stolen Nearly $1m From Users
- Binance Gift Card è ora disponibile in 5000 punti vendita in Italia attraverso MrPay
- Binance Gift Card is available now at 5000 Kiosks in Italy through MrPay
- Bitcoin Sails on Upwards Unperturbed By Bank Collapses
- Hacker of Euler Finance Sends 100 ETH to a North Korean Address
- FTX’s Bahamas Arm a ‘Nullity’ That Should Be Stripped of Assets: Court Filings
- Taiwan: Crypto Regulatory Framework Welcomed After FTX-Induced Turmoil
- FTX's Asset Hole Shrinks to 'Just' $6.8B
- Bitcoin Surges 5% in 24 Hours to Hit $28K for First Time Since June 2022
- Will the Fed Stop Rate Hikes? 5 Things to Know in Bitcoin This Week
- Nike and RTFKT Announce Physical NFT Air Force 1 Sneakers
- Solana Skyrockets 8% Daily, Bitcoin Taps New 9-Month High: Market Watch
- SVB Collapse Drags Down NFT Trading Volume By 51%: Report
- Coinbase Looks At Separate, Overseas Crypto Trading Platform
- DefiLlama Forked As Internal Dispute Unfolds
- Over 80 Crypto Firms Eyeing Presence in Hong Kong: Financial Secretary
Chuyển động thị trường:
- ETH: $1739.7 (-2.69%)
- BNB: $332.7 (-1.68%)
- XRP: $0.3875 (+1.17%)
- ADA: $0.3363 (-2.30%)
- MATIC: $1.097 (-5.46%)
- DOGE: $0.07124 (-4.27%)
- SOL: $21.68 (-8.02%)
- DOT: $6.047 (-6.18%)
- SHIB: $0.00001042 (-3.70%)
- TRX: $0.0656 (-1.53%)
Top tăng giá trên Binance:
