Bản tin cập nhật thị trường của Binance (14/11/2022)
Binance
2022-11-14 16:00
Theo dữ liệu của CoinMarketCap, tổng vốn hóa thị trường crypto hiện ở ngưỡng $0,83 nghìn tỷ đô, tăng 0,08% so với ngày hôm qua.
Bitcoin (BTC) hiện đang được giao dịch trong khoảng $15.793 đến $17.169 trong 24 giờ qua. Tính đến 04:00 PM (UTC) ngày hôm nay, BTC đang giao dịch ở mức $16.572, tăng 0,11%.
Các tin mới trong ngày:
- First Mover Americas: FTX Faces Criminal Charges
- FTX Collapse Exposed 'Weaknesses' in Crypto, Janet Yellen Says: Report
- Citi: Correlation Between Equity Markets, Bitcoin Weakens Following FTX Collapse
- Bitcoin Cash Could Be Legal Tender in St. Kitts by March, Prime Minister Says
- Morgan Stanley Says There Is Still Much Leverage in the Crypto Ecosystem
- Bitcoin Miners' Balance Slides as FTX Collapse Weighs on Crypto
- Bitcoin Surging After Elon Musk Says ‘BTC Will Make It, but Might Be a Long Winter’
- Binance CEO “CZ” Announces Crypto Market Recovery Fund
- Binance Starts Recovery Fund for Crypto Projects Facing Liquidity Crisis
- Bitcoin(BTC) Price is in Deep Trouble, but the Whales and Bulls Remain Confident!
- Binance Chief Pushes for Global Crypto Standards Amid FTX Crisis
- Visa Termination of Partnership with FTX
- Congressman Brad Sherman Calls for Strong Crypto Legislation After FTX Case
- Payments Company Curve Bids for BlockFi’s 87,000 Credit Card Customers
- Bahamas Police Officially Participated in FTX Investigation
- After Bitcoin's Worst Week in Five Months, Here's What Crypto Analysts Are Saying
- CZ and Saylor Urge for Crypto Self-Custody Amid Increasing Uncertainty
- Binance To Expand Blockchain Ecosystem In Cambodia
- Alameda Once Borrowed 3AC $200 Million With The Promise Of “High Return No Risk”?
- 3,500 Bitcoin Transferred After Being Dormant For 11 Years
- Bitcoin Will Be The Winner: Michael Saylor on the FTX Collapse
- Argentinian Government Says Sam Bankman-fried Is Not in Their Country
- Luxury Hotel in Dubai Accepts Shiba Inu as Payment Method
- Binance CEO Zhao Pushes for Crypto Self-Custody; Trust Wallet Token Soars 80% to Record
Chuyển động thị trường:
- LUNA: $1.6503 (-2.03%)
- ETH: $1243.49 (+1.16%)
- BNB: $279 (-0.25%)
- XRP: $0.3457 (-0.66%)
- ADA: $0.3302 (-1.76%)
- DOGE: $0.08548 (-1.18%)
- MATIC: $0.9176 (+2.39%)
- DOT: $5.82 (-0.17%)
- SHIB: $0.00000904 (-1.63%)
- SOL: $13.67 (-1.94%)
Top tăng giá trên Binance:
