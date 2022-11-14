sao chép liên kết
tạo hình ảnh
xem thêm
Bản tin cập nhật thị trường của Binance (14/11/2022)
Binance
2022-11-14 09:00
Theo dữ liệu của CoinMarketCap, tổng vốn hóa thị trường crypto hiện ở ngưỡng $0,84 nghìn tỷ đô, tăng 0,42% so với ngày hôm qua.
Bitcoin (BTC) hiện đang được giao dịch trong khoảng $15.793 đến $16.910 trong 24 giờ qua. Tính đến 09:00 AM (UTC) ngày hôm nay, BTC đang giao dịch ở mức $16.740, tăng 0,74%.
Các tin mới trong ngày:
- Binance Chief Pushes for Global Crypto Standards Amid FTX Crisis
- Visa Termination of Partnership with FTX
- Congressman Brad Sherman Calls for Strong Crypto Legislation After FTX Case
- Payments Company Curve Bids for BlockFi’s 87,000 Credit Card Customers
- Bahamas Police Officially Participated in FTX Investigation
- After Bitcoin's Worst Week in Five Months, Here's What Crypto Analysts Are Saying
- CZ and Saylor Urge for Crypto Self-Custody Amid Increasing Uncertainty
- Binance To Expand Blockchain Ecosystem In Cambodia
- Alameda Once Borrowed 3AC $200 Million With The Promise Of “High Return No Risk”?
- 3,500 Bitcoin Transferred After Being Dormant For 11 Years
- Bitcoin Will Be The Winner: Michael Saylor on the FTX Collapse
- Argentinian Government Says Sam Bankman-fried Is Not in Their Country
- Luxury Hotel in Dubai Accepts Shiba Inu as Payment Method
Chuyển động thị trường:
- LUNA: $1.6413 (-3.03%)
- ETH: $1260.06 (+2.60%)
- BNB: $281.9 (+1.40%)
- XRP: $0.3462 (-1.42%)
- DOGE: $0.08729 (+1.50%)
- ADA: $0.3338 (+1.46%)
- MATIC: $0.9386 (+3.05%)
- DOT: $5.8 (+1.40%)
- SOL: $14.53 (+7.23%)
- SHIB: $0.00000925 (+0.00%)
Top tăng giá trên Binance:
Xem toàn bộ nội dung