Bản tin cập nhật thị trường của Binance (12/11/2022)
Binance
2022-11-12 09:00
Theo dữ liệu của CoinMarketCap, tổng vốn hóa thị trường crypto hiện ở ngưỡng $0,85 nghìn tỷ đô, giảm -3,49% so với ngày hôm qua.
Bitcoin (BTC) hiện đang được giao dịch trong khoảng $16.333 đến $17.512 trong 24 giờ qua. Tính đến 09:00 AM (UTC) ngày hôm nay, BTC đang giao dịch ở mức $16.799, giảm -3,21%.
Các tin mới trong ngày:
- FTX Files for Bankruptcy Protections in US
- Here’s What FTX and Alameda Now Hold on Public Ethereum Wallets
- Google Cloud Dives Deeper into Web3 in Extended Partnership with Aptos
Layer-1 blockchain infrastructure company, Aptos, has partnered with Google Cloud which will power some of its validator nodes.
- El Salvador Does Not Hold Any BTC on FTX, Said Changpeng Zhao
- Dogecoin To Support Proof of Stake (PoS) In Its Next Upgrade
- Ether Turns Net Deflationary Post-Merge
- Ether Turns Deflationary as Amount of ETH Burned Spikes Amid FTX-Induced Market Volatility
Ether (ETH) has turned deflationary for the first time since the token's parent blockchain Ethereum changed how it processes transactions nearly two months ago.
Chuyển động thị trường:
- LUNA: $1.6596 (-7.83%)
- ETH: $1258.38 (-1.55%)
- BNB: $283.9 (-4.60%)
- XRP: $0.367 (-6.81%)
- ADA: $0.3428 (-5.93%)
- DOGE: $0.08548 (-3.20%)
- MATIC: $0.959 (-11.26%)
- DOT: $5.69 (-2.07%)
- SOL: $15.46 (-10.01%)
- SHIB: $0.00000947 (-6.79%)
Top tăng giá trên Binance:
