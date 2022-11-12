Exchange
Bản tin cập nhật thị trường của Binance (12/11/2022)

Binance
2022-11-12 09:00
Theo dữ liệu của CoinMarketCap, tổng vốn hóa thị trường crypto hiện ở ngưỡng $0,85 nghìn tỷ đô, giảm -3,49% so với ngày hôm qua.
Bitcoin (BTC) hiện đang được giao dịch trong khoảng $16.333 đến $17.512 trong 24 giờ qua. Tính đến 09:00 AM (UTC) ngày hôm nay, BTC đang giao dịch ở mức $16.799, giảm -3,21%.
Các đồng có mức tăng mạnh trên thị trường gồm BOND, PERP, GMX, tăng lần lượt 16%, 9%, và 7%.

Các tin mới trong ngày:

Layer-1 blockchain infrastructure company, Aptos, has partnered with Google Cloud which will power some of its validator nodes.
Ether (ETH) has turned deflationary for the first time since the token's parent blockchain Ethereum changed how it processes transactions nearly two months ago.

Chuyển động thị trường:

  • LUNA: $1.6596 (-7.83%)
  • ETH: $1258.38 (-1.55%)
  • BNB: $283.9 (-4.60%)
  • XRP: $0.367 (-6.81%)
  • ADA: $0.3428 (-5.93%)
  • DOGE: $0.08548 (-3.20%)
  • MATIC: $0.959 (-11.26%)
  • DOT: $5.69 (-2.07%)
  • SOL: $15.46 (-10.01%)
  • SHIB: $0.00000947 (-6.79%)

Top tăng giá trên Binance:

Xem toàn bộ nội dung