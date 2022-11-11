Bản tin cập nhật thị trường của Binance (11/11/2022)

Theo dữ liệu của CoinMarketCap, tổng vốn hóa thị trường crypto hiện ở ngưỡng $0,85 nghìn tỷ đô, giảm -3,02% so với ngày hôm qua.

Bitcoin (BTC) hiện đang được giao dịch trong khoảng $16.333 đến $18.169 trong 24 giờ qua. Tính đến 08:00 PM (UTC) ngày hôm nay, BTC đang giao dịch ở mức $16.828, giảm -3,34%.

DYDX, và , tăng lần lượt 23%, 17%, và 13%. Các đồng có mức tăng mạnh trên thị trường gồm DEXE và PERP tăng lần lượt 23%, 17%, và 13%.

Các tin mới trong ngày:

Layer-1 blockchain infrastructure company, Aptos, has partnered with Google Cloud which will power some of its validator nodes.

Ether (ETH) has turned deflationary for the first time since the token's parent blockchain Ethereum changed how it processes transactions nearly two months ago.

Chuyển động thị trường:

Top tăng giá trên Binance: