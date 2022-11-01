Bản tin cập nhật thị trường của Binance (01/11/2022)

Theo dữ liệu của CoinMarketCap, tổng vốn hóa thị trường crypto hiện ở ngưỡng 1,01 nghìn tỷ đô, giảm -0,04% so với ngày hôm qua.

POLYX, và Bitcoin (BTC) hiện đang được giao dịch trong khoảng $20.327 đến $20.695 trong 24 giờ qua. Tính đến 04:00 PM (UTC) ngày hôm nay, BTC đang giao dịch ở mức $20.442, tăng 0.27%.Các đồng có mức tăng mạnh trên thị trường gồm PROS và SUPER , tăng lần lượt 26%, 19%, và 10%.

Các tin mới trong ngày:

Fears over inflation and the struggling economy has translated to a growing interest in crypto for a quarter of voters surveyed in a new poll commissioned by crypto asset management firm Grayscale.

Payments firm MoneyGram (MGI) has added a service to its mobile app allowing nearly all U.S. customers to buy, sell and hold bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH) and litecoin (LTC).

Risk assets, including cryptocurrencies, have recently found a footing on hopes that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will pivot away from jumbo interest rate hikes from December to end the so-called liquidity tightening sooner than expected and signal the same at its Nov. 2 meeting. However, major investment banks believe that the Fed could keep the doors open for continued jumbo rate hikes and a potential switch to smaller rate hikes would not necessarily imply an early end of liquidity tightening.

Chuyển động thị trường:

Top tăng giá trên Binance: