Bản tin cập nhật thị trường của Binance (31/10/2022)
Binance
2022-10-31 20:00
Theo dữ liệu của CoinMarketCap, tổng vốn hóa thị trường crypto hiện ở ngưỡng 1,01 nghìn tỷ đô, giảm -0,53% so với ngày hôm qua.
Bitcoin (BTC) hiện đang được giao dịch trong khoảng $20.240 đến $20.842 trong 24 giờ qua. Tính đến 08:00 PM (UTC) ngày hôm nay, BTC đang giao dịch ở mức $20.363, giảm -1.41%.
Các tin mới trong ngày:
- Twitter May Enter Web 3 by Binance CEO CZ and Elon Musk Effort
- Do Kwon’s Hearing Will Take Place in Singapore This Wednesday
- The Hype of Halloween Themed Tokens Seized the Crypto Market on Twitter
- Bitcoin’s Whitepaper Anniversary: 14 Years to Transform the Exchange of Value
- BNB Soars to 11-Week High, BTC Stopped at $21K
- Binance Establishes 7th Firm in Ireland
- BNB Increases on a Binance Twitter Investment as Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, and XRP Decline
- Team Finance Hacker Returned $13.4 Million Stolen to the Project
- 15 Projects Deployed Three Chainlink Services Last Week
- BNY Mellon Is Attracting Investors Through Crypto Custody Service
- Surging Popularity of Ethereum Staking Keeps Lid on Yields
- Read Binance News and Play WODL to Share $10,000 in BUSD Token Vouchers! (2022-10-31)
Chuyển động thị trường:
- LUNA: $2.4358 (-0.99%)
- ETH: $1562.51 (-1.60%)
- BNB: $327.8 (+3.96%)
- XRP: $0.4531 (-1.95%)
- DOGE: $0.12572 (+9.08%)
- ADA: $0.4039 (-0.66%)
- SOL: $32.51 (+0.46%)
- MATIC: $0.9014 (-1.15%)
- DOT: $6.63 (+0.15%)
- SHIB: $0.00001225 (+1.66%)
Top tăng giá trên Binance:
