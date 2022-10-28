sao chép liên kết
Bản tin cập nhật thị trường của Binance (28/10/2022)
Binance
2022-10-28 20:00
Theo dữ liệu của CoinMarketCap, tổng vốn hóa thị trường crypto hiện ở ngưỡng $1,00 nghìn tỷ đô, tăng 0,14% so với ngày hôm qua.
Bitcoin (BTC) hiện đang được giao dịch trong khoảng $20.000 đến $20.756 trong 24 giờ qua. Tính đến 08:00 PM (UTC) ngày hôm nay, BTC đang giao dịch ở mức $20.628, giảm -0.03%.
Các tin mới trong ngày:
- Tether’s Paolo Ardoino Says Bitcoin Adoption in Lugano, Switzerland, Going Well
- Ripple’s Q3 Report Released, XRP Holdings Drop Below 50%
- The Adoption Continues
- Premier League Could Sign A Deal With Sorare For Digital Collectible NFTs
- Binance’s CZ Confirms Participating as Equity Investor in Musk’s Twitter Takeover
- The Gucci Vault Is Now Open On The Sandbox
- Elon Musk Becomes Owner Of Twitter, Immediately Fires CEO And CFO
- CZ: Google Still Promoting Crypto Phishing Sites
- Institutional Crypto Investment Products’ Trading Volumes Drop to Two-Year Low
- Elon Musk Finally Closes Deal to Purchase Twitter, CNBC Reports
- LooksRare Becomes the Latest Platform to Forgo Royalty Requirements
- Amidst 97% Decline in Its Stock, Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Issues Bankruptcy Warning
- Twitter Users to Buy and Sell NFTs Through Tweets
Chuyển động thị trường:
- LUNA: $2.438 (-1.52%)
- ETH: $1559.06 (-0.23%)
- BNB: $299.2 (+3.60%)
- XRP: $0.4707 (-0.32%)
- ADA: $0.404 (+0.50%)
- SOL: $32.06 (+1.75%)
- DOGE: $0.08474 (+2.81%)
- MATIC: $0.9402 (+1.68%)
- DOT: $6.53 (+1.08%)
- SHIB: $0.00001166 (+4.95%)
Top tăng giá trên Binance:
