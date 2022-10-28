sao chép liên kết
Bản tin cập nhật thị trường của Binance (28/10/2022)
Binance
2022-10-28 09:00
Theo dữ liệu của CoinMarketCap, tổng vốn hóa thị trường crypto hiện ở ngưỡng 1,00 nghìn tỷ đô, giảm -2,27% so với ngày hôm qua.
Bitcoin (BTC) hiện đang được giao dịch trong khoảng $20.030 đến $20.775 trong 24 giờ qua. Tính đến 09:00 AM (UTC) ngày hôm nay, BTC đang giao dịch ở mức $20.184, giảm -2.56%.
Các tin mới trong ngày:
- The Adoption Continues
- Premier League Could Sign A Deal With Sorare For Digital Collectible NFTs
- Binance’s CZ Confirms Participating as Equity Investor in Musk’s Twitter Takeover
- The Gucci Vault Is Now Open On The Sandbox
- Elon Musk Becomes Owner Of Twitter, Immediately Fires CEO And CFO
- CZ: Google Still Promoting Crypto Phishing Sites
- Institutional Crypto Investment Products’ Trading Volumes Drop to Two-Year Low
- Elon Musk Finally Closes Deal to Purchase Twitter, CNBC Reports
- LooksRare Becomes the Latest Platform to Forgo Royalty Requirements
- Amidst 97% Decline in Its Stock, Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Issues Bankruptcy Warning
- Twitter Users to Buy and Sell NFTs Through Tweets
- THORChain Suffers an Outage Due to Software Bug
- Google Introduces Cloud-Based Blockchain Node Service for Ethereum
- Google and the U.S. DOJ Resolve Issue Over BTC-e Investigation
- Kazakhstan to Test National Digital Currency on BNB Chain, Binance CEO Zhao Says
Chuyển động thị trường:
- LUNA: $2.3934 (-3.57%)
- ETH: $1503.16 (-3.26%)
- BNB: $286.5 (-1.00%)
- XRP: $0.4612 (-2.80%)
- ADA: $0.3843 (-5.62%)
- SOL: $30.48 (-3.88%)
- DOGE: $0.08012 (+2.31%)
- MATIC: $0.9092 (-2.63%)
- DOT: $6.4 (-1.54%)
- TRX: $0.06309 (-1.04%)
Top tăng giá trên Binance:
