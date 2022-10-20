Bản tin cập nhật thị trường của Binance (20/10/2022)

Theo dữ liệu của CoinMarketCap, tổng vốn hóa thị trường crypto hiện ở ngưỡng 0,93 nghìn tỷ đô, giảm -0,28% so với ngày hôm qua.

Bitcoin (BTC) hiện đang được giao dịch trong khoảng $18.900 đến $19.348 trong 24 giờ qua. Tính đến 04:00 PM (UTC) ngày hôm nay, BTC đang giao dịch ở mức $19.249, giảm -0.15%.

Các đồng có mức tăng mạnh trên thị trường gồm MDT, MDX , và USTC , tăng lần lượt 32%, 16%, và 12%.

Các tin mới trong ngày:

Liz Truss has resigned as U.K. Prime Minister on Thursday after serving just six weeks in office.

Crypto market capitalisation increased by 8.4% in the third quarter of 2022, although overall sentiment in the market remains poor, Binance Research said on Thursday in its latest quarterly report on the state of the market.

Sachin Tendulkar, nicknamed the "God of Cricket" and one of India's most celebrated sportsperson, has made his first foray into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) partnering with digital collectibles platform Rario, according to a press release.

The cryptocurrency market was mixed on Wednesday: While prices for top assets bitcoin and ether were unusually stable given their volatile history, tokens from decentralized finance (DeFi) took the spotlight.

Chuyển động thị trường:

Top tăng giá trên Binance: