Bản tin cập nhật thị trường của Binance (13/09/2022)

Exchange
Sàn giao dịch tài sản mã hóa và Blockchain
Academy
Giáo dục Blockchain và Crypto
Link
Giải pháp cổng giao dịch
Dịch vụ cho tổ chức và VIP
Cách tiếp cận nâng cao đối với các giải pháp giao dịch được thiết kế riêng
Tìm hiểu kiến thức và kiếm tiền
Vừa học hỏi, vừa kiếm tiền mã hóa miễn phí
Charity
Làm từ thiện với blockchain
Cloud
Xây dựng sàn giao dịch cho doanh nghiệp
DEX
Sàn giao dịch tài sản kỹ thuật số phi tập trung nhanh và an toàn
Lab
Ươm mầm cho các dự án Blockchain hàng đầu
Launchpad
Nền tảng phát hành token
Research
Những phân tích và báo cáo cấp doanh nghiệp
Trust Wallet
Ví tiền mã hóa chính thức của Binance
Thẻ quà tặng Binance
Thẻ quà tặng tiền mã hóa có thể tùy chỉnh
Binance Live
new
Phát về blockchain trong buổi phát trực tiếp của bạn
APIs
Vô vàn cơ hội khi dùng 1 khóa
Mua Crypto
Thanh toán bằng
Thị trường
Giao dịch
Binance Convert
Cách đơn giản nhất để giao dịch
Spot
Giao dịch tiền mã hóa bằng các công cụ nâng cao
Ký quỹ
Tối đa lợi nhuận bằng đòn bẩy cao
P2P
Chuyển khoản ngân hàng và 100+ lựa chọn khác
Chiến lược Giao dịch
Giao dịch dễ dàng, giao dịch chuyên nghiệp
Swap Farming
Swap để tích luỹ BNB
Fan-token
Nâng cấp trải nghiệm fan của bạn
Binance OTC
Dịch vụ khớp lệnh và thanh khoản OTC
Phái sinh
Tổng quan Binance Futures
Xem toàn bộ các công cụ phái sinh tiền mã hóa của chúng tôi
Giao dịch có trách nhiệm
Tìm hiểu cách thực hành giao dịch có trách nhiệm với Binance Futures
Hợp đồng USDⓈ-M
Hợp đồng không kỳ hạn hoặc Hợp đồng theo quý được thanh toán bằng USDT hoặc BUSD
Hợp đồng COIN-M
Hợp đồng không kỳ hạn hoặc Hợp đồng theo quý được thanh toán bằng Tiền mã hoá.
Quyền chọn
New
Mua và bán Quyền chọn kiểu Châu Âu.
Token đòn bẩy
Sử dụng đòn bẩy được gia tăng mà không lo bị thanh lý
Chiến đấu
Chiến đấu để Giành chiến thắng, Long vs Short
Cổng thông tin phái sinh
Dịch vụ cấp doanh nghiệp được thiết kế riêng, độc quyền cho VIP
Earn
Binance Earnings
Giải pháp Đầu tư tất cả trong một
Launchpad
Nền tảng phát hành token
Tiết kiệm
Tài khoản tiết kiệm tiền mã hóa của bạn
Staking
Stake dễ dàng, lợi nhuận cao hơn
BNB Vault
Nhận được nhiều lợi ích từ BNB
Dual Investments
Ủy thác tài sản tiền mã hóa của bạn và hưởng lợi nhuận cao
Farming thanh khoản
Thêm thanh khoản và nhân đôi thu nhập
Đầu tư Tự động
new
Tích lũy tiền mã hóa trong chế độ tự động
Binance Pool
Phục vụ thợ đào và cải thiện doanh thu khai thác
ETH 2.0
Stake bằng một cú nhấp chuột, phần thưởng được trả hàng ngày
Tài chính
Thẻ Binance
Chuyển đổi và thanh toán bằng tiền mã hóa trên toàn cầu
Cho vay tiền mã hóa
Nhận khoản vay tức thời bảo đảm bằng tài sản mã hoá
Gửi và Nhận Crypto
Gửi và sử dụng tiền mã hóa mà không tốn phí
Thẻ quà tặng Binance
Thẻ quà tặng tiền mã hóa có thể tùy chỉnh
NFT
New
Tải xuống
English
USD
Tin nhanh
sao chép liên kết
tạo hình ảnh
xem thêm

Bản tin cập nhật thị trường của Binance (13/09/2022)

Binance
2022-09-13 09:52
Theo dữ liệu của CoinMarketCap, tổng vốn hóa thị trường crypto hiện ở ngưỡng 1,06 nghìn tỷ đô, giảm -0,72% so với ngày hôm qua.
Bitcoin (BTC) hiện đang được giao dịch trong khoảng $21.976 đến $22.640 trong 24 giờ qua. Tính đến 09:00 AM (UTC) ngày hôm nay, BTC đang giao dịch ở mức $22,242, giảm -0,01%.
Các đồng có mức tăng mạnh trên thị trường gồm PUNDIX, PHB, AMB, tăng lần lượt 88%, 57%, 47%.

Các tin mới trong ngày:

The United State’s oldest dictionary publisher is carving out space for cryptocurrencies. The dictionary publisher added a fresh batch of terms including “Altcoin,” “Metaverse,” and “Unbanked” to its lexicon in a nod to crypto.
Digital asset investment products saw outflows of $63 million last week, marking a fifth consecutive week of outflows, CoinShares said in a weekly report on Monday.
Starbucks (SBUX) is set to begin a non-fungible token (NFT)-based loyalty program with the blockchain technology provided by Polygon.
With the U.S. dollar restrained and Ethereum's supposedly-bullish upgrade, the Merge, almost here, stars seem aligned in favor of ether (ETH). And yet, the native token of Ethereum's blockchain has been underperforming bitcoin (BTC) since Friday.

Chuyển động thị trường:

  • LUNA: $4.3674 (-10.94%)
  • ETH: $1716.06 (-2.24%)
  • BNB: $293.3 (-1.31%)
  • XRP: $0.3539 (-0.81%)
  • ADA: $0.5016 (-2.09%)
  • SOL: $38.27 (+5.86%)
  • DOT: $7.63 (-2.55%)
  • DOGE: $0.06359 (-1.23%)
  • MATIC: $0.9269 (+2.98%)
  • SHIB: $0.0000128 (-2.51%)

Top tăng giá trên Binance:

Xem toàn bộ nội dung