Bản tin cập nhật thị trường của Binance (12/09/2022)

Theo dữ liệu của CoinMarketCap, tổng vốn hóa thị trường crypto hiện ở ngưỡng 1,07 nghìn tỷ đô, tăng 1,07% so với ngày hôm qua.

Bitcoin (BTC) hiện đang được giao dịch trong khoảng $21.459 đến $22.494 trong 24 giờ qua. Tính đến 08:00 PM (UTC) ngày hôm nay, BTC đang giao dịch ở mức $22.400, tăng 3,61%.

Các đồng có mức tăng mạnh trên thị trường gồm PHB, SNM , và GLM , tăng lần lượt 147%, 96%, và 51%.

Các tin mới trong ngày:

The United State’s oldest dictionary publisher is carving out space for cryptocurrencies. The dictionary publisher added a fresh batch of terms including “Altcoin,” “Metaverse,” and “Unbanked” to its lexicon in a nod to crypto.

Digital asset investment products saw outflows of $63 million last week, marking a fifth consecutive week of outflows, CoinShares said in a weekly report on Monday.

Starbucks (SBUX) is set to begin a non-fungible token (NFT)-based loyalty program with the blockchain technology provided by Polygon.

With the U.S. dollar restrained and Ethereum's supposedly-bullish upgrade, the Merge, almost here, stars seem aligned in favor of ether (ETH). And yet, the native token of Ethereum's blockchain has been underperforming bitcoin (BTC) since Friday.

Chuyển động thị trường:

Top tăng giá trên Binance: