Bản tin cập nhật thị trường của Binance (26/08/2022)
Binance
2022-08-26 09:00
Theo dữ liệu của CoinMarketCap, tổng vốn hóa thị trường crypto hiện ở ngưỡng 1,03 nghìn tỷ đô, giảm -1,37% so với ngày hôm qua.
Bitcoin (BTC) hiện đang được giao dịch trong khoảng $21.329 đến $21.777 trong 24 giờ qua. Tính đến 09:00 AM (UTC) ngày hôm nay, BTC đang giao dịch ở mức $21.421, giảm -1,22%.
Các đồng có mức tăng mạnh trên thị trường gồm SNM, LUNC và STG, tăng lần lượt 83%, 18%, và 16%.
Các tin mới trong ngày:
- SEC Delays Decision on VanEck Bitcoin Spot ETF Application by 45 Days
- NFT Weekly Highlights (Aug 19 - Aug 26, 2022)
- Synthetix Trading Volume Reaches New Low Tumbling More Than $800 Million
- Report: Tornado Cash Developer Worked for Russian Security Agency
- Ethereum Developers Raise Concerns Ahead of Highly Anticipated Merge
- Beijing Discloses Two-Year Plan For Metaverse Development
- On-Chain Data Reveals XRP Attracts Investors With Most Positive Sentiment
- Binance Signs MoU With the City of Busan to Further Foster Blockchain Industry Development
- Japan to Reform Crypto Corporate Tax Laws
- South Korea’s Former Vice Minister of Economy Becomes the CEO of a Blockchain Institute
- Energy Costs Are an Increasing Concern for Cash-Strapped Bitcoin Miners
- Afghan Police Ceased 16 Crypto Exchanges Over The Last Week
- Vitalik raises the importance of crypto payments
- This Crypto Company Plans To Go Public Amid Bear Market
- Uniswap Foundation Is a Go
- M&M’s Unveils Latest NFT Craze – Bored Ape-Inspired Candy
- Polygon’s Sandeep Nailwal Leads $50M Raise for a Web3-Focused VC Fund
- Tron Uses Nearly 100% Less Energy Than Bitcoin and Ethereum, Study Shows
- Here’s How the Ethereum Merge Will Impact Miners
- Crypto ATM Operator Bitcoin Depot to Go Public Via $885 Million SPAC Deal
- SEC Seeks Court’s Permission to Exclude Ripple Expert Testimonies
- Bankruptcy Judge Approves Voyager Key Employee Bonuses Despite Creditor Protests
- Breaking: Ethereum Foundation Approves EIP-3475 to Bring Bonds on Ethereum
- Shiba Inu Burn Events Spark A Rally In Altcoin Over The Past Weeks
- Build, Build and Build: “India’s TikTok” Chingari Launches NFT Video Marketplace
- Binance Futures to Cease Support for Cross Collateral Feature
Chuyển động thị trường:
- LUNA: $1.7661 (+1.38%)
- ETH: $1660 (-2.87%)
- BNB: $296 (-2.50%)
- XRP: $0.3702 (+6.20%)
- ADA: $0.4788 (+2.88%)
- SOL: $34.6 (-4.29%)
- DOGE: $0.06833 (-1.16%)
- DOT: $7.43 (-3.63%)
- SHIB: $0.00001338 (+0.90%)
- MATIC: $0.8062 (-2.66%)
Top tăng giá trên Binance:
