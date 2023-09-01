Weekly Market Highlights - Spot Bitcoin ETFs in Focus After Grayscale Win

1 September 2023

🔎 Macro/TradFi

Digital asset manager, Grayscale, scored a major win against the U.S. Securities & Exchanges Commission (“SEC”) in their bid to convert their Bitcoin Trust into a spot ETF. Previously, the SEC had rejected Grayscale’s application, however, a federal court this week overturned the decision and ordered Grayscale’s petition for review be granted. Although not guaranteed, it does make the chances of a spot Bitcoin ETF approval more likely.

X, formerly called Twitter, has obtained payments licenses from several U.S. states – including a currency transmitter license in Rhode Island granted earlier this week. While people familiar with the company have indicated that X will start with fiat currency transaction services similar to PayPal, crypto integrations are also said to be in the plans. The Rhode Island license in particular allows for processing crypto payments.

The government of Oman has announced nearly US$800M in new investments in crypto mining operations in the last few weeks. Most recently, a US$300M deal to develop a mining farm with Oman’s first licensed crypto-mining entity, was announced.

🔎 Crypto

L1/L2:

Polygon Labs has released their Chain Development Kit for developing zero-knowledge (“ZK”) powered L2 chains on Ethereum. The chains will connect with each other through a ZK-powered bridge, so that every chain would be interoperable.

Binance Pool has launched their Ordinals Inscription service. This will make it easier for users to create their own Bitcoin digital art i.e., Inscriptions.

DeFi:

Injective Protocol has launched Helix Institutional. This new platform will allow institutions to trade crypto derivatives, RWAs, indices etc, in a permissioned environment (in order to retain top-tier compliance).

NFTs:

Web3 startup, Cryptoys, announced that it will cooperate with Disney to release a new NFT digital toy series called “Mickey and Friends”.

OpenSea has introduced an open standard for redeemable NFTs. These are NFTs that have utility that can be “redeemed” to receive another item (either on or off-chain).

Lufthansa Group, parent company of Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines, and others, have unveiled their NFT-based Uptrip royalty program.

Others:

It has been revealed that the parent company of OnlyFans had invested nearly US$20M into Ethereum in 2022. This was not their first foray into crypto, having allowed creators to change their profile pictures to Ethereum NFTs since Feb 2022.

FirstMate has raised US$3.75M. FirstMate is building a NFT marketplace builder so that NFT creators can list their NFTs in a customized, unique marketplace.

Stroom Network has raised a US$3.5M seed round. Stroom is building a liquid staking network for Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, with a token that will allow users to use their Bitcoin capital in Ethereum.





