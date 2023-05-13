Bitcoin Below $27,000 On May 14

Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here and our risk warning here . Binance Futures products are restricted in certain countries and to certain users. This communication is not intended for users/countries to which restrictions apply.

Highlights From This Week

Drag-And-Adjust TP/SL Feature

Binance Futures Drag-And-Adjust TP/SL feature allows the trigger price to be easily modified, providing greater flexibility and control over trades.

Adjust Position Limits On COIN-M Contracts

Binance Futures extends the Position Limit Adjustment Feature to COIN-M contracts

Go to the Position Limit Adjustment site . Select a trading pair, and make a request to adjust the maximum position limit on the trading pair. The maximum position limit will be updated immediately once processed.

Open Order Modification Feature

Binance Futures extends the Open Order Modification Feature to USDⓈ-M contracts .

Popular Parameters On Futures Grid

With the latest feature Popular Parameters, users will now be able to generate high-performing strategies from the leaderboard.

Binance Options Writing Access

Binance Options opens applications for Options writing access to Options traders

Click here to find out more.

Updates

Charts of the Week

Bitcoin Paralyzed By Low Liquidity And Whale Interest

After setting lower highs and lower lows, Bitcoin has created a descending parallel channel on the daily chart.

The recent lack of liquidity in the market and whales refraining to enter the market have caused Bitcoin to weaken, as it corrects and consolidates.

BTCUSD may continue to be trapped in the downtrend if volume fails to pick up. The area of interest for traders may be at the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $26,143, which acts as a key support for BTC.

Options Data Suggest Bitcoin May Continue To Hover Around $27,000

Bitcoin options data indicates that the max pain price for Bitcoin is at $27,000, slightly lower than the current price.

The Max Pain Price is usually an indicator of where BTC price could be headed as the option’s price will typically gravitate toward it, suggesting that Bitcoin price action may continue to be muted.

Bitcoin Funding Rate Mostly Positive Last Week

The Bitcoin funding rate has remained positive most of the week – meaning that long position traders were dominant and were willing to pay funding to short traders.

Open Interest Rises

On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Open Interest closed the week on May 14 at about 9% higher than the previous week ending on May 7.

Traders Are Optimistic

On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio closed on May 14 at 1.83 as 64.65% of all Binance Futures accounts with an open position in BTCUSDT were net long, while the other 35.35% were net short. The Taker Buy Volume closed the week slightly higher than Taker Sell Volume.

News Roundup

BTC Address Holding 1 BTC - The number of Bitcoin wallet addresses holding at least one whole BTC surpassed the one million mark on May 13, 2023.

Texas Adds Crypto to State’s Bill of Rights - Texas State Legislators have voted in the favor of a bill that recognizes the right of individuals to possess, utilize and trade digital currencies as part of a range of mediums to be a legal tender for goods and services in the state of Texas.

Long Term BTC Holders Selling - Bitcoin has hit a 10-month low in the number of spent outputs with a lifespan of 1 to 2 years, indicating that long-term holders are selling or transferring their coins .

Japan Champions Web3 Advancements - Japanese lawmaker emphasizes the country’s leadership in Web3 , with strong government support aiding the nation's progress in blockchain, metaverse, and NFTs.