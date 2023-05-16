Bi-monthly Advanced Technical Report May 15

Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here and our risk warning here . Binance Futures products are restricted in certain countries and to certain users. This communication is not intended for users/countries to which restrictions apply.

Litecoin address activity soars as LTC approaches halving

Similar to Bitcoin halving, Litecoin halving also occurs every four years – after 840,000 blocks. Each halving means that miners on the blockchain will receive 50% less coins than before. The altcoin network has already undergone two halving events since its launch in 2011. The upcoming Litecoin halving will occur in August this year, and LTC on-chain activity has seen a few new trends.

In the past few weeks, address activity on the Litecoin network has been increasing, notably the number of LTC transactions, and the number of wallets holding a small amount of the altcoin has also seen a rise.

According to on-chain data, wallets holding up to 0.001 LTC have been substantially increasing, and the number of active addresses has also followed suit.

Roughly 576 blocks are mined on the Litecoin network each day, producing around 7,200 LTC daily. However, after the halving event in August, the number of coins created on the network will be reduced to 3,600, meaning that the supply rate of the altcoin will decrease. Analysts believe that this could potentially trigger an uptick in demand from traders, positively impacting the price of Litecoin.

Another factor that could have influenced the recent rise in Litecoin popularity is the new experimental implementation of a new standard for NFTs, the LTC20. Following the introduction of the new standard, BRC20 tokens have begun to flow to the Litecoin network, creating over 840 LTC20 tokens.

However, historical data also shows that unlike Bitcoin halvings, Litecoin’s previous halving events have failed to galvanize investors’ enthusiasm in 2015 and 2019.

Bitcoin continues to recover after traders panic sold

Bitcoin briefly sliced below the 100-day and 200-week Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) before rebounding. The recent lack of liquidity in the market has been a concern, as whales have refrained from entering the market.

Analysts believe that a prolonged duration of whales abstaining from the market could create a bearish thesis for the leading cryptocurrency. The 200-week SMA remains a key indicator for Bitcoin, as any breach below this point could indicate further losses ahead.

Bitcoin’s latest transaction fee spike and network congestion has also led to users looking for cheaper alternatives such as stablecoins and Litecoin to transfer value on the blockchain, causing further uncertainty for the leading cryptocurrency.

Bears may be targeting lower levels now that Bitcoin has failed yet again to break above the $30,000 barrier. The BTC weekly chart depicts a descending parallel channel for the pioneer cryptocurrency – with the closest support found at the 200-week SMA at $26,141.

Key resistance levels to look out for:

$27,359 - 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level

$28,311 - 61.8% Fibonacci

Key support levels to look out for:

$26,770 - 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level

$25,818 - swing low

Ethereum consolidates as volume tapers

Ethereum has continued to consolidate after the major altcoin failed to reach a higher high.

ETH currently lacks directional motivations and is pressured by the 50-day SMA at $1,894. Until Ethereum manages to break above the aforementioned level, the layer 1 coin may continue to move sideways.

Despite the lack of commitment from the bulls, Ethereum may be able to find support at the 100-day SMA at $1,757, then at the swing low at $1,740.

Key resistance levels to watch:

$1,835 - 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level

$1,894 - 50-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level

Key support levels to watch:

$1,757 - 100-day SMA

$1,740 - swing low

Binance Coin sealed within rising wedge pattern

Binance Coin continues to be locked within the rising wedge pattern on the daily chart. Although BNB is reaching higher highs, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates that momentum is waning.

Binance Coin could be sealed between the 50-day SMA at $321 and the 200-day SMA at $300. Any break below $300, where the lower boundary of the aforementioned chart pattern also sits could spell trouble for the bulls.

Key resistance levels to keep an eye on:

$315 - 100-day SMA

$321 - 50-day SMA

Key support level to keep an eye on:

$300 - 200-day SMA and swing low

