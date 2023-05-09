Binance to add Bitcoin Ordinal NFTs to Binance NFT Marketplace

Paris, France - Tuesday 9 May - Today, Binance NFT , the leading global cryptocurrency exchange and non-fungible token (NFT) platform, is excited to announce that it will support Bitcoin Ordinals (Bitcoin NFTs) soonfrom late May 2023, opening up even more opportunities for NFT collectors and creators, and further expanding Binance NFT’s multi-chain ecosystem.

Binance’s NFT Marketplace has already announced integrations with a range of networks including BNB Chain, Ethereum and Polygon — and will be adding Bitcoin in the coming weeks.

Bitcoin Ordinals, which launched in January 2023, are a way of creating Bitcoin NFTs by attaching data to individual satoshis. Satoshis are the smallest denomination of Bitcoin and the Ordinals protocol allows for each individual satoshi to be identified and transacted with extra data attached through a process called inscription. This additional data can include text, images, videos, or other content. By embracing Bitcoin Ordinals, Binance NFT Marketplace is expanding the scope of its ecosystem to even more people while embracing the latest innovation and creativity in NFTs.

In addition to Bitcoin Ordinals being added to the Binance NFT marketplace, the update means that Binance users will also be able to purchase and trade Bitcoin NFTs directly with their Binance accounts, eliminating the need for a separate Bitcoin wallet that supports inscriptions. This integration offers even more seamless and efficient trading for Binance users, with the protection of Binance's exceptional security.

Mayur Kamat, Head of Product at Binance, said “We want to bring the broadest choice to our users. Bitcoin is the OG of crypto. We are super excited to bring Bitcoin Ordinals to Binance NFT. We believe things are just getting started here and can’t wait to see what the future holds in this space.”

As part of the update, Binance will offer royalty support and additional revenue generating opportunities for Bitcoin NFT creators. Bitcoin Ordinal creators working that are interested in exploring a collaboration with Binance NFT can contact nft@binance.com or fill out this form .

Binance is inviting users to participate in a special registration event, offering an array of exclusive benefits using this Binance Survey form *. By submitting feedback and registering using the form, users will also be able to stay informed on the latest updates and enjoy airdrop and whitelist opportunities.

For more information about Bitcoin Ordinals coming to Binance NFT marketplace, read the blog post here .

*between May 9 (00:00 UTC) and May 15, 2023 (23:59 UTC)

About Binance NFT

Binance NFT, the official NFT marketplace of Binance, is an all-encompassing platform for NFT enthusiasts and collectors. It brings together artists, creators, and innovators from around the globe, and helps users mint, trade, and stake NFTs with ease. Binance NFT features a wide variety of valuable collectibles easily accessible to Binance's user base of over 90 million users. Our innovative NFT-Fi feature offers NFT staking and loans (upcoming), unlocking the full financial potential and value of your digital assets like never before.

For more information, visit binance.com/en/nft. For creator and artist collaboration, nft@binance.com.



