Weekly Market Highlights - Signs of optimism in a BUIDLer’s market

05 May 2023

🔎 Macro / TradFi

The U.S. Federal Reserve (“Fed”) raised interest rates by 25bps to a target range of 5 - 5.25%. - the highest level in 16 years. The European Central Bank (“ECB”) followed suit, also raising by 25bps to their highest level since 2008.

First Republic Bank, which became the second-biggest bank failure in the history of the US, was acquired by JPMorgan earlier this week. This latest bust follows the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month. US regional banks continue to be in distress, with California-based PacWest also said to be exploring a potential sale after an over 50% drop in stock price through the week. On the European side, we have seen similar pressures, with Credit Suisse being the most notable example.





Nasdaq-listed crypto mining firm, Bitdeer, announced a partnership with The Kingdom of Bhutan, to raise a US$500M fund to launch hydro-powered crypto mining centers across the country.





🔎 Crypto

L1/L2:

New layer-1, Sui, launched their mainnet this week. Market cap seems to have settled into the US$700M range for now. Comparisons with Aptos dApps and performance will be interesting, given that both projects emerged out of Meta’s blockchain team.

Aztec Labs has announced a hybrid zk-rollup that is designed to execute smart contracts in a private and trustless manner. The team will target testnets at the start of next year.





South Korean game publisher, Neowiz, announced a US$10M accelerator fund to bring Web3 games to Polygon.

Stablecoins:

Curve Finance deployed smart contracts for its crvUSD stablecoin on the Ethereum mainnet. The launch is yet to be finalized as a front-end UI for user interaction is still under development.

NFT:

NFT marketplace, Blur, has launched its peer-to-peer lending protocol, called Blend. Since its Monday launch, over 19K ETH (worth ~US$36M) has been loaned across 1400+ separate NFT loans.





World renowned auction house, Sotheby’s, has launched an on-chain NFT marketplace. Users can pay in ETH or MATIC, and artist royalties will be honored via smart contracts.





Sports Illustrated (“SI”) Tickets announced Box Office, a new NFT ticketing platform built on Polygon. Tickets include a 50-50 revenue split on resales between Sports Illustrated and event organizers / performers (tracked using on-chain data).





The Solana Foundation has announced its “NFT Showdown” - a competition to encourage artists to create business plans aimed at creating collections that offer “real-world utility” for the fashion, entertainment and gaming industries, among others.

Others:

Crypto payments firm, MoonPay, has launched a new retail-facing app to allow users to manage multiple crypto wallets and hundreds of different tokens.





Stripe has launched its fiat-to-crypto onramp service. Developers can either use an embeddable onramp to add a crypto-purchasing widget directly to their website or app or a Stripe-hosted onramp to which customers can be directed to.





ZkLink, an infrastructure project utilizing zk-based tech to make it easier to trade assets between L1 and L2 blockchains, has raised US$10M ahead of mainnet in Q3 2023.





FARE Protocol raised US$6.2M ahead of its ecosystem and token launch on Arbitrum later this year. FARE is built on probability smart contracts, with an initial use case of a virtual casino where FARE holders are the “house”.





Credibly Neutral, a new crypto VC, has raised US$5.5M to invest in infrastructure and crypto SaaS projects.





