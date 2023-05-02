Exchange
Binance Research Team
2023-05-02 01:24
Bitcoin Hovers Around $28,000 on April 30

Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here and our risk warning here. Binance Futures products are restricted in certain countries and to certain users. This communication is not intended for users/countries to which restrictions apply.

Highlights From This Week

Binance Futures Grid Trading Competition
Binance Futures has launched a new promotion where all regular and VIP 1-3 users can have a chance to share in up to 50,000 USDT in token vouchers and VIP+1 Upgrade Vouchers by creating a Futures Grid Strategy. The promotion period for this activity is from April 27 to May 17, 2023. Find out more about how to participate and the activity rules here.
Binance Options Challenge
Binance Options has launched a promotion where traders can earn a share of 15,000 USDT in token vouchers. The promotion period for this activity is from April 20 to May 04, 2023. Find out more about how to participate and the activity rules here.
Binance Options Writing Access
Binance Options opens applications for Options writing access to Options traders
Click here to find out more.

Updates

Gain Insights From Our Latest Content

How to Visualize the Breakeven Price of Open Positions on Binance Futures (App)
Upon first glance, the Binance Futures UI can look intimidating, but with this guide, you'll be able to recognise its key features and facets.
Our latest blog is a deep dive into trading on Binance Futures.
How to Use the Position History Feature on Binance Futures
Get a high-level overview of your closed positions’ open prices, closing prices, average entry prices, average closing prices, closing PnL, max open interest, and closed volume with the Position History feature for USDⓈ-Margined and COIN-Margined Futures contracts. Learn more about it here.
What Are Bull Flags and Bear Flags and How to Trade Them
Traders commonly rely on bullish and bearish flag patterns to try and determine whether a price trend will extend or reverse. This article explores two types of flag patterns: bull and bear flags and provides insights into how some traders use them when these patterns appear.

Charts of the Week

Bitcoin Banks On Last Leg Of Support To Avoid A Pullback

  • Bitcoin price has printed a rising wedge pattern on the daily chart, suggesting a slightly bearish outlook for the leading cryptocurrency.
  • BTC is moving toward the lower boundary of the chart pattern, coinciding with the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $28,270.
  • If it slices below the aforementioned level of support, further losses could be in store for Bitcoin. The next area of resistance for BTC is at the $30,000 psychological level that was broken above a few weeks ago.

Bitcoin Options Data Skew Bullish

  • While the daily chart suggests a rather pessimistic outlook for the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin options data indicates that the max pain price for Bitcoin is at $29,250, slightly higher than the current price.
  • The Max Pain Price is usually an indicator of where BTC price could be headed as the option’s price will typically gravitate towards it.
Source: Binance Options Markets

Bitcoin Transaction Count At All-Time-High

  • The daily transaction count of Bitcoin is at an all-time-high. However, further analysis suggests that BTC price uptrend strength has not matched on-chain volume.
  • Although there are elevated transaction counts, address activity, and HODLing, new capital inflows are limited and dominated by existing holders.
Source: Glassnode

Open Interest Flip Flops

  • On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Open Interest closed the week on April 30 at about 3.00% lower than the start of the week on April 24 but recovers from the lowest of the month observed on April 27.

Traders Are Neutral

  • On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio closed on April 30 at 1.1 as 52.3% of all Binance Futures accounts with an open position in BTCUSDT were net long, while the other 47.7% were net short. The Taker Buy Volume closed the week slightly higher than Taker Sell Volume.

News Roundup

  • Mastercard Launches Web3 User Verification - Mastercard’s Web3 solution - "Mastercard Crypto Credential" aims to improve user verification standards and mitigate risks from bad actors, and enable secure, standards-compliant transactions between users on Web3 and blockchain services.
  • 365 Days To Bitcoin Halving - The Bitcoin halving, a significant event occurring every four years, is less than 365 days away with the next halving expected to take place on April 28, 2024.
  • Bitcoin Miner Revenue hits ATH - Bitcoin miner revenue from fees has hit a 21-month high of 3.916%, indicating an increased importance of transaction fees in overall mining revenue.
  • Zimbabwe to Introduce Gold-Backed Digital Currency - Greed levels rose to 63 on May 1st, reflecting an upward trend between 53 and 63 throughout the past week.
Risk Warning: This content is presented to you on an “as is” basis for general information and educational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. It should not be construed as financial or investment advice, nor is it intended to recommend the purchase of any specific product or service. Digital asset prices can be volatile. The value of your investment may go down or up and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
