Bitcoin Hovers Around $28,000 on April 30

Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here and our risk warning here . Binance Futures products are restricted in certain countries and to certain users. This communication is not intended for users/countries to which restrictions apply.

Highlights From This Week

Charts of the Week

Bitcoin Banks On Last Leg Of Support To Avoid A Pullback

Bitcoin price has printed a rising wedge pattern on the daily chart, suggesting a slightly bearish outlook for the leading cryptocurrency.

BTC is moving toward the lower boundary of the chart pattern, coinciding with the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $28,270.

If it slices below the aforementioned level of support, further losses could be in store for Bitcoin. The next area of resistance for BTC is at the $30,000 psychological level that was broken above a few weeks ago.

Bitcoin Options Data Skew Bullish

While the daily chart suggests a rather pessimistic outlook for the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin options data indicates that the max pain price for Bitcoin is at $29,250, slightly higher than the current price.

The Max Pain Price is usually an indicator of where BTC price could be headed as the option’s price will typically gravitate towards it.

Bitcoin Transaction Count At All-Time-High

The daily transaction count of Bitcoin is at an all-time-high. However, further analysis suggests that BTC price uptrend strength has not matched on-chain volume.

Although there are elevated transaction counts, address activity, and HODLing, new capital inflows are limited and dominated by existing holders.

Open Interest Flip Flops

On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Open Interest closed the week on April 30 at about 3.00% lower than the start of the week on April 24 but recovers from the lowest of the month observed on April 27.

Traders Are Neutral

On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio closed on April 30 at 1.1 as 52.3% of all Binance Futures accounts with an open position in BTCUSDT were net long, while the other 47.7% were net short. The Taker Buy Volume closed the week slightly higher than Taker Sell Volume.

News Roundup

Mastercard Launches Web3 User Verification - Mastercard’s Web3 solution - "Mastercard Crypto Credential" aims to improve user verification standards and mitigate risks from bad actors, and enable secure, standards-compliant transactions between users on Web3 and blockchain services.

365 Days To Bitcoin Halving - The Bitcoin halving , a significant event occurring every four years, is less than 365 days away with the next halving expected to take place on April 28, 2024.

Bitcoin Miner Revenue hits ATH - Bitcoin miner revenue from fees has hit a 21-month high of 3.916% , indicating an increased importance of transaction fees in overall mining revenue.

Zimbabwe to Introduce Gold-Backed Digital Currency - Greed levels rose to 63 on May 1st , reflecting an upward trend between 53 and 63 throughout the past week.