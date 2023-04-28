Weekly Market Highlights - Google Cloud pushes forward in Web3

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

Weekly Market Highlights - Google Cloud pushes forward in Web3

Binance News Team
2023-04-28 08:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Happy Friday! The Weekly Market Highlights is an initiative from the Binance Research team to round up the week, summarizing key market events and views from the team.
🔎 Macro / TradFi
  • Growth in the U.S. slowed as Gross Domestic Product (“GDP”) rose at a 1.1% annualized pace in the first quarter, below the 2% estimate by economists surveyed by Dow Jones. Additionally, the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, an inflation measure, increased 4.2%, ahead of the 3.7% estimate.
  • First Republic Bank is reportedly exploring an asset sale of up to US$100B. The sales, which include long-dated mortgages and securities, are aimed at reducing asset-liability mismatch.
🔎 Crypto
L1/L2:
  • Starknet, a Layer 2 network, has released its 2023 roadmap. It will prioritize performance and user experience (UX) to support the anticipated growth in users and developers. In 2024, Starknet will focus on decentralization, both in its operation and decision-making.
  • Arbitrum, a Layer 2 network, has airdropped US$120M in ARB tokens to ecosystem projects. The projects will be able to decide how to deal with their share of the airdrop.
  • Sui, an upcoming Layer 1 that will go live on mainnet in early May, has launched the Sui Developer Portal. This is a one-stop hub for Sui’s technical and educational resources, as well as core dev tooling and infrastructure.
  • Polygon has partnered with Google Cloud to grow its ecosystem. Google Cloud will add support for Polygon to its Blockchain Node Engine, which allows developers to access and use blockchains on Google’s servers. Google will also build infrastructure to support Polygon zkEVM.
DeFi:
  • A majority of PancakeSwap’s DAO has voted to reduce CAKE block rewards emission, with nearly 55% in favor of an “aggressive reduction” at the time of writing. If passed, this will help to reduce the inflation rate of CAKE.
  • Sushiswap, a decentralized exchange, is looking to propose tokenomics changes to promote the adoption of Uniswap V3 technology. It is estimated that a community-wide vote will take place in late May.
Stablecoins:
  • Circle, the issuer behind USDC stablecoin, has launched the cross-chain transfer protocol on mainnet for Ethereum and Avalanche. This enables USDC transfers across blockchains via native burning and minting.
NFT:
  • Magic Eden, an NFT marketplace, has announced the launch of Magic Eden Automated Market Maker (“AMM”). Users will be able to manage sell-side, buy-side, and double-sided liquidity pools on Magic Eden.
Wallets
  • Trust Wallet announced a partnership with Web3Auth to simplify web3 onboarding. Going forward, users can access Trust Wallet using social logins such as Google and Apple accounts.
  • Phantom, a Solana wallet, is adding support for the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains. Multi-chain support is expected to go live on 1 May. Users will be able to see assets on the three networks in the Phantom wallet.
  • MetaMask Swaps has integrated OpenOcean, a DEX aggregator. Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Avalanche will be supported.
Others:
  • Franklin Templeton, an asset manager with US$1.4T in assets under management, said its OnChain U.S. Government Money Market Fund (FOBXX) is the first U.S. registered mutual fund to run on blockchain technology. Specifically, it is supported on Polygon.
  • Google Cloud is helping Web3 builders fast-track their projects by expanding its “Google for Startups Cloud Program” initiative. Projects from pre-seed to Series A will be able to apply for the program which includes up to $200,000 in Google Cloud credits over two years, as well as other technical support.
  • Binance has integrated an interactive, AI-driven chatbot powered by ChatGPT technology on Binance Academy. Users can simply input a few keywords or questions through the chat window to receive an instant response.
  • Binance has launched Wrapped Beacon ETH (WBETH), a new liquid staking token. This will allow users to participate in DeFi projects outside Binance, while ensuring their eligibility to receive the corresponding ETH Staking rewards accrued.
🔎 Latest Binance Research Publications
Check out our latest publications:
Explore our Binance Research website for more project and macro research reports.
For more frequent market updates and insights, follow us on Twitter @BinanceResearch.

Have a minute? Please share with us any feedback you may have via this form.
That’s a wrap!
Binance Research
Read more
https://research.binance.com/en/analysis
About Binance Research: Binance Research is the research arm of Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange. The team is committed to delivering objective, independent, and comprehensive analysis and aims to be the thought leader in the crypto space. Our analysts publish insightful thought pieces regularly on topics related but not limited to, the crypto ecosystem, blockchain technologies, and the latest market themes.
General Disclosure: This material is prepared by Binance Research and is not intended to be relied upon as a forecast or investment advice, and is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities, cryptocurrencies or to adopt any investment strategy. The use of terminology and the views expressed are intended to promote understanding and the responsible development of the sector and should not be interpreted as definitive legal views or those of Binance. The opinions expressed are as of the date shown above and are the opinions of the writer, they may change as subsequent conditions vary. The information and opinions contained in this material are derived from proprietary and non-proprietary sources deemed by Binance Research to be reliable, are not necessarily all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy. As such, no warranty of accuracy or reliability is given and no responsibility arising in any other way for errors and omissions (including responsibility to any person by reason of negligence) is accepted by Binance. This material may contain ’forward looking’ information that is not purely historical in nature. Such information may include, among other things, projections and forecasts. There is no guarantee that any forecasts made will come to pass. Reliance upon information in this material is at the sole discretion of the reader. This material is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell in any securities, cryptocurrencies or any investment strategy nor shall any securities or cryptocurrency be offered or sold to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Investment involves risks.
View full text