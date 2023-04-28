Weekly Market Highlights - Google Cloud pushes forward in Web3

Happy Friday! The Weekly Market Highlights is an initiative from the Binance Research team to round up the week, summarizing key market events and views from the team.

🔎 Macro / TradFi

Growth in the U.S. slowed as Gross Domestic Product (“GDP”) rose at a 1.1% annualized pace in the first quarter, below the 2% estimate by economists surveyed by Dow Jones. Additionally, the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, an inflation measure, increased 4.2%, ahead of the 3.7% estimate.

First Republic Bank is reportedly exploring an asset sale of up to US$100B. The sales, which include long-dated mortgages and securities, are aimed at reducing asset-liability mismatch.

🔎 Crypto

L1/L2:

Starknet, a Layer 2 network, has released its 2023 roadmap. It will prioritize performance and user experience (UX) to support the anticipated growth in users and developers. In 2024, Starknet will focus on decentralization, both in its operation and decision-making.

Arbitrum, a Layer 2 network, has airdropped US$120M in ARB tokens to ecosystem projects. The projects will be able to decide how to deal with their share of the airdrop.

Sui, an upcoming Layer 1 that will go live on mainnet in early May, has launched the Sui Developer Portal. This is a one-stop hub for Sui’s technical and educational resources, as well as core dev tooling and infrastructure.

Polygon has partnered with Google Cloud to grow its ecosystem. Google Cloud will add support for Polygon to its Blockchain Node Engine, which allows developers to access and use blockchains on Google’s servers. Google will also build infrastructure to support Polygon zkEVM.

DeFi:

A majority of PancakeSwap’s DAO has voted to reduce CAKE block rewards emission, with nearly 55% in favor of an “aggressive reduction” at the time of writing. If passed, this will help to reduce the inflation rate of CAKE.

Sushiswap, a decentralized exchange, is looking to propose tokenomics changes to promote the adoption of Uniswap V3 technology. It is estimated that a community-wide vote will take place in late May.

Stablecoins:

Circle, the issuer behind USDC stablecoin, has launched the cross-chain transfer protocol on mainnet for Ethereum and Avalanche. This enables USDC transfers across blockchains via native burning and minting.

NFT:

Magic Eden, an NFT marketplace, has announced the launch of Magic Eden Automated Market Maker (“AMM”). Users will be able to manage sell-side, buy-side, and double-sided liquidity pools on Magic Eden.

Wallets

Trust Wallet announced a partnership with Web3Auth to simplify web3 onboarding. Going forward, users can access Trust Wallet using social logins such as Google and Apple accounts.

Phantom, a Solana wallet, is adding support for the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains. Multi-chain support is expected to go live on 1 May. Users will be able to see assets on the three networks in the Phantom wallet.

MetaMask Swaps has integrated OpenOcean, a DEX aggregator. Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Avalanche will be supported.

Others:

Franklin Templeton, an asset manager with US$1.4T in assets under management, said its OnChain U.S. Government Money Market Fund (FOBXX) is the first U.S. registered mutual fund to run on blockchain technology. Specifically, it is supported on Polygon.

Google Cloud is helping Web3 builders fast-track their projects by expanding its “Google for Startups Cloud Program” initiative. Projects from pre-seed to Series A will be able to apply for the program which includes up to $200,000 in Google Cloud credits over two years, as well as other technical support.

Binance has integrated an interactive, AI-driven chatbot powered by ChatGPT technology on Binance Academy. Users can simply input a few keywords or questions through the chat window to receive an instant response.

Binance has launched Wrapped Beacon ETH (WBETH), a new liquid staking token. This will allow users to participate in DeFi projects outside Binance, while ensuring their eligibility to receive the corresponding ETH Staking rewards accrued.

