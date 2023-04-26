Exchange
USD
Top news
Bitcoin Nears Critical Support On April 23

Binance News Team
2023-04-26 09:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Charts of the Week

Bitcoin Retraces And Nears A Critical Level Of Support

  • Bitcoin price is retreating and is exploring lower levels of support following a period of steady growth. BTCUSD is now nearing the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $27,088, a critical foothold.
  • If the bears continue to dominate the market, Bitcoin could fall toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $26,658.
  • However, if the buyers step in, Bitcoin price could face resistance at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $28,579.

Bitcoin Options Data Shows That The Market Is Skewing Bearish

  • The 24-hour options volume data on Binance options shows that the sellers are currently dominating the market.
  • The data shows that in the past 24 hours, two-thirds of the recorded options were puts, meaning that there is an increased skepticism in BTC price climbing higher.
Source: Binance Options Markets

Sentiment Switches Back To Neutral

  • The Fear and Greed Index, predominantly occupying the Greed zone throughout 2023, has now transitioned into the 'neutral' zone with a score of 53/100 as of April 24.
Source: Alternative.Me

Open Interest Increases

  • On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Open Interest closed the week on April 23 at about 4.70% higher than the start of the week on April 17.

Traders Are Slightly Pessimistic

  • On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio closed on April 23 at 2.01 as 66.82% of all Binance Futures accounts with an open position in BTCUSDT were net long, while the other 33.18% were net short.

Weekly Market Movers

The BTCBUSD, ETHBUSD, DEFIUSDT, and BNBBUSD Futures Perpetual Contracts had a negative week-over-week return of -16.00%, -9.21%, -12.66%, -5.70% respectively.
***Note: DEFIUSDT is a composite index perpetual contract that consists of a basket of DeFi protocol tokens listed on Binance. It is calculated using weighted averages of DEFI tokens’ real-time price on Binance and is denominated in USDT.
Find out more about DEFI Index and trade DEFIUSDT.

News Roundup

  • Outflow In Digital Asset Funds - Last week, digital asset investment funds experienced their first net withdrawals in six weeks, totaling $30.4 million, with outflows beginning on April 14 as Bitcoin reached $30,000.
  • Crypto Spot Trading Volume Quarterly Increase - In Q1 2023, the top 10 crypto exchanges experienced an 18% increase in spot trading volume at $2.8 trillion from Q4 2022 but not yet reaching the $1 trillion average last seen in H1 2022.
  • Bitcoin’s Prediction - Standard Chartered forecasts Bitcoin could reach $100k by 2024, driven by factors including improved crypto mining profitability, stabilization of risk assets, and recent bank sector turmoil.
  • Zimbabwe to Introduce Gold-Backed Digital Currency - The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) intends to launch a gold-backed digital currency as legal tender to stabilize the Zim dollar, allowing people to exchange their Zim dollars for the gold-backed token to hedge against local currency volatility.

Highlights From This Week

Options Writing Access
Binance Options opens applications for Options writing access to Options traders
Click here to find out more.

Updates

Risk Warning: This content is presented to you on an “as is” basis for general information and educational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. It should not be construed as financial or investment advice, nor is it intended to recommend the purchase of any specific product or service. Digital asset prices can be volatile. The value of your investment may go down or up and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
