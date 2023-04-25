Exchange
Binance Gift Card is available now at 30 Stores in Spain through BitBase

Binance Team
2023-04-25 10:41
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance Gift Card and BitBase announced the partnership to make Binance Gift Card available in 30 stores across Spain's major cities. This partnership will offer convenience for users who wish to purchase crypto offline and top up on Binance easily.
This is one of the first times the Binance Gift Card has been introduced via physical outlets in the region. Via BitBase stores, users can buy cryptocurrencies in the format of Binance Gift Card with different supported payment methods including cash (within the limits prescribed by the law) and debit/credit card. Users will receive the 16-digit redemption code of the Binance Gift Card via email or printed on the receipt, which they can redeem via the Binance website or App with 0 fees.
The purchase limit of Binance Gift Card would be 2500 euro per day and 10,000 euro per month at BitBase store. Please bring a valid ID with you for verification purchases.
The store locations can be found in the following link: https://www.binance.com/en/gift-card/cash-pickup/stores
Crypto Adoption In Spain
Binance’s Spanish subsidiary, Binance Spain, S.L., has been granted registration as a Virtual Asset Services Provider (VASP) by the Bank of Spain. This registration allows Binance to offer crypto asset exchange and custody services in Spain in compliance with the requirements of its central bank’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CTF) rules. BitBase has also been granted registration as a Virtual Asset Services Provider(VASP) by the Bank of Spain, being able to offer crypto asset exchange services in Spain.
Please note: BitBase is an Independent reseller of Binance Gift Card. User KYC will be conducted upon redemption of Binance Gift Card on Binance. The gift card availability may vary per store.
How To Redeem Binance Gift Cards:
  • Via Web: Paste your redemption code and redeem via Gift Card Website
  • Via Binance App: Go to Profile - Gift Card - Redeem, select the redeem option and enter the 16-digit redemption code to redeem.
For partnership inquiries, please reach out to giftcard@binance.com or visit Binance Gift Card Business Page.
Thanks for your support!
Binance Team
2023-04-25
Trade on-the-go with Binance’s crypto trading app (iOS/Android)
Find us on
Telegram: https://t.me/binanceexchange
Twitter: https://twitter.com/binance
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/binance
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/binance
Binance Feed disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. For more information, see our Terms of Use for Binance Gift Cards and Risk Warning.
Risk warning: investment in crypto-assets is not regulated and may not be suitable for small-scale investors and the full amount invested may be lost. It is important to read and understand the risks of this investment which are explained in detail at this link.
Digital asset prices can be volatile. These fluctuations may affect the value of digital assets loaded onto a gift card, which may be lower or higher at the time of redemption than it was at the time of loading. Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. Not a financial advice. For more information, see our Terms of Use, Terms of Use for Binance Gift Cards and Risk Warning.
View full text