Binance Gift Card is available now at 30 Stores in Spain through BitBase

Binance Gift Card and BitBase announced the partnership to make Binance Gift Card available in 30 stores across Spain's major cities. This partnership will offer convenience for users who wish to purchase crypto offline and top up on Binance easily.

This is one of the first times the Binance Gift Card has been introduced via physical outlets in the region. Via BitBase stores, users can buy cryptocurrencies in the format of Binance Gift Card with different supported payment methods including cash (within the limits prescribed by the law) and debit/credit card. Users will receive the 16-digit redemption code of the Binance Gift Card via email or printed on the receipt, which they can redeem via the Binance website or App with 0 fees.

The purchase limit of Binance Gift Card would be 2500 euro per day and 10,000 euro per month at BitBase store. Please bring a valid ID with you for verification purchases.

The store locations can be found in the following link: https://www.binance.com/en/gift-card/cash-pickup/stores

Crypto Adoption In Spain

Binance’s Spanish subsidiary, Binance Spain, S.L., has been granted registration as a Virtual Asset Services Provider (VASP) by the Bank of Spain. This registration allows Binance to offer crypto asset exchange and custody services in Spain in compliance with the requirements of its central bank’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CTF) rules. BitBase has also been granted registration as a Virtual Asset Services Provider(VASP) by the Bank of Spain, being able to offer crypto asset exchange services in Spain.

Please note: BitBase is an Independent reseller of Binance Gift Card. User KYC will be conducted upon redemption of Binance Gift Card on Binance. The gift card availability may vary per store.

How To Redeem Binance Gift Cards:

Via Web: Paste your redemption code and redeem via Gift Card Website

Via Binance App: Go to Profile - Gift Card - Redeem, select the redeem option and enter the 16-digit redemption code to redeem.

For partnership inquiries, please reach out to giftcard@binance.com or visit Binance Gift Card Business Page.

2023-04-25

