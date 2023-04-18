copy link
Bitcoin Below $30,000 On April 17
Binance News Team
2023-04-18 15:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Charts of the Week
Bitcoin Retests Key Levels Of Support Before The Next Leg Up
- Bitcoin has finally surpassed the psychological level of $30,000 but is currently retracing to find credible support.
- BTCUSD has formed an inverse head and shoulders pattern on the daily chart, suggesting that there is more upside for Bitcoin in the longer term.
- In order for the bullish chart pattern to stay valid, BTC must sustain trading above the neckline of the prevailing chart pattern at $28,579, where the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level also sits.
Options Data Suggests That Bitcoin Could Stabilize Around $30,000
- Binance Options data indicates that the max pain price for Bitcoin is at $30,000, the strike price with the most open options contracts for both calls and puts.
- The max pain price is usually an indicator of where BTC price could be headed as the price of BTC option contracts will typically gravitate towards it.
Source: Binance Options Markets
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty
- Bitcoin mining difficulty continues to set a new all-time-high in the last five weeks. This week the difficulty is set to inch higher - currently estimated at 1.60%.
Source: BTC.Com
Bitcoin Fear And Greed Index
- The Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index reached a score of 68/100 on April 16, nearly 10% away from its index score of 75/100 during November 2021 when BTC reached an all-time-high of $69,000.
Source: Alternative.Me
Open Interest Decreases
- On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Open Interest closed the week on April 16 at about 2.38% lower than the start of the week on April 10.
Traders Are Slightly Pessimistic
- On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio closed on April 16 at 0.87 as 53.46% of all Binance Futures accounts with an open position in BTCUSDT were net short, while the other 46.54% were net long.
News Roundup
- BTC’s Correlation To Gold - The indicator “BTC correlation to Gold” in the last twelve months has mostly registered high positive values, suggesting that the two assets have become strongly tied during this period.
- Draft Stablecoin Bill - The U.S. House Financial Services Committee is set to discuss a draft bill which seeks to impose greater oversight on stablecoins and encourage research into development of a digital dollar.
- Ether Hits 11 Month High - Over 1 million Ether (ETH) worth $2.1 billion has now been withdrawn from Ethereum’s Beacon Chain within the first four days of the Shapella hard fork and Ether has pushed over $2,100 for the first time in 11 months.
- Hong Kong’s Crypto Commitment - Government officials have confirmed the city’s crypto commitments at the Hong Kong Web3 Festival as it aims to become a fully regulated crypto hub attracting investment and Web3 startups.
Highlights From This Week
Risk Warning: This content is presented to you on an “as is” basis for general information and educational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. It should not be construed as financial or investment advice, nor is it intended to recommend the purchase of any specific product or service. Digital asset prices can be volatile. The value of your investment may go down or up and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
