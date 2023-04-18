Bi-monthly Advanced Technical Report April 17

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

Bi-monthly Advanced Technical Report April 17

Binance Research Tean
2023-04-18 13:40
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here and our risk warning here. Binance Futures products are restricted in certain countries and to certain users. This communication is not intended for users/countries to which restrictions apply.
Over 1 million ETH worth over $2.15 billion has been withdrawn following the Ethereum Shanghai and Capella – Shapella upgrade as of April 17. On the flip side, roughly 370,000 ETH were deposited to users’ wallets in the meantime.
The Shanghai hard fork, part of the Shapella upgrade, went live on April 12, which allowed stakers on Ethereum to withdraw their coins and rewards for the first time since the deposits began on the Beacon chain in late 2020.
In the top 15 withdrawal addresses, 3 addresses have re-staked ETH after withdrawing, totaling 19.844 ETH. 3 addresses transferred 71,444 Ether to centralized exchanges after their withdrawal.
Roughly $333 million of ETH were sold following the Shapella upgrade, and $72 worth of Ether has been restaked.
ETH continues to stabilize at around $2,080 while the staking interest rate for running an Ethereum validator sits at under 5%.
While ETH added 10% following the successful Shapella upgrade, other altcoins followed its lead, prompting an “alt season” narrative on Twitter. Ether options contracts have also dominated the global crypto options activity, reaching nearly 60% following the upgrade. The short-term and long-term options skew has flipped positive – signals that there is an increased demand for Ether call options.

Ethereum rallies above $2,000 following Shapella upgrade

While many market commentators feared that the unlocking of ETH funds following the Shapella upgrade would cause a selling spree, the Ethereum price managed to climb above the $2,000 threshold, reaching a local high at $2,142 on April 16.
The largest altcoin by market capitalization has formed an ascending parallel channel on the weekly chart and is progressively working toward the bullish target given by the prevailing chart pattern toward $2,347, coinciding with the 100-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level. For the optimistic scenario for the bulls to come to fruition, ETH must slice above the local high which acts as resistance at $2,142.
If selling pressure increases, Ethereum could find the first level of support at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,980. An additional foothold may appear at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,853.
Key resistance levels to watch:
$2,142 - local high
$2,347 - 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at 100-week SMA
Key support levels to watch:
$1,980 - 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level
$1,853 - 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level

Bitcoin price retraces, but remains resilient to FUD

The Bitcoin price managed to maintain above $30,000 over the majority of the past week as the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data was released on April 12, presenting lower levels than expected.
The official inflation rate for March has increased 5% year on year, which was slightly lower than expected. Bitcoin’s rally seems no longer to be driven by inflation, but the potential impact of a recession following the banking crisis that led to Silicon Valley Bank’s bankruptcy and the sale of Credit Suisse to UBS.
While commercial real estate prices fell 1.6% in February – the highest level since the 2008 financial crisis, Bitcoin’s steady rise demonstrated its resilience to fear, uncertainty and doubt.
Bitcoin is currently retracing and fell slightly below $30,000, however, the pioneer cryptocurrency may be able to discover support at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $28,579. Another line of defense may materialize at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $26,658 if selling pressure increases.
However, if the bulls take over, some resistance may develop at the local high at $31,026, then at the 100-week SMA at $33,506.
Key resistance levels to look out for:
$31,026 - local high
$33,506 - 100-week SMA
Key support levels to look out for:
$28,579 - 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level
$26,658 - 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level

Binance Coin nears key resistance level

BNB has been trading within a rising wedge pattern on the weekly chart, and is now reaching the upper boundary of the chart pattern.
In order for BNB to target bigger aspirations, the altcoin must slice above the topside trend line of the prevailing chart pattern at $356, coinciding with the 100-week SMA, which acts as resistance for the token.
Should the altcoin retrace and retest levels of support, the first line of defense will appear at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $332, then at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $318. An additional foothold may develop at the 50-week SMA at $285 if selling pressure increases.
Key resistance levels to keep an eye on:
$350 - local high
$356 - 100-week SMA at the upper boundary of the prevailing chart pattern
Key support levels to keep an eye on:
$332 - 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level
$285 - 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level
***Note: Binance encourages our users to trade responsibly. Trading can be engaging and fun, but trading is a serious business, and it can lead to financial and emotional distress. Trading derivatives carries risk, and cryptocurrencies and other digital assets often have high levels of price volatility.
Disclaimer and Risk Warning: This content is presented to you on an “as is” basis for general information and educational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. It should not be construed as financial or investment advice, nor is it intended to recommend the purchase of any specific product or service. Digital asset prices can be volatile. The value of your investment may go down or up and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
View full text