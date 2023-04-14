Weekly Market Highlights - The Shapella Upgrade Successfully Goes Live

14 April 2023

🔎 Macro / TradFi

The International Monetary Fund has published its latest World Economic Outlook report. In their latest forecast, global growth is expected to bottom at 2.8% this year before rising modestly to 3.0% in 2024 - 0.1% below their January projections. Global inflation is expected to fall more slowly than initially anticipated, from 8.7% last year to 7%, and 4.9% in 2024.

🔎 Crypto

L1/L2:

Ethereum has completed its Shapella upgrade. The upgrade allows validators who previously staked ETH to withdraw those tokens for the first time.

Bitcoin dominance has reached its highest level in nearly two years. Its share of total crypto market capitalization has been inching higher in the past few months, and is at 46% at the time of writing.

BNB Chain has launched the testnet of its storage solution. Greenfield is a decentralized, open-source technology chain with $BNB as its token. Greenfield aims to offer the fastest service among decentralized storage solutions with cost-effective features, comparable to web2 cloud data storage.

Solana will be releasing its web3 Saga phone on May 8. The phone allows users to access web3 apps on the go and provides enhanced security for private keys.

Sei Labs, a contributor to the Layer 1 Sei blockchain, has raised US$30M in two strategic funding rounds from investors including Jump, Distributed Global, Multicoin, and others. The post-money valuation stands at US$800M.

DeFi:

Decentralized exchange, Uniswap, has launched an iOS mobile wallet application to promote DeFi wallet adoption and support on-the-go trading.

SushiSwap, a decentralized exchange, suffered a ~US$3.3M exploit over the weekend. Since then, the DEX has recovered $186,000 worth of ETH.

Stablecoins

TrueUSD (“TUSD”) has launched on BNB Chain as a native token. Users can mint and redeem native BNB Chain TUSD through the TUSD website, paving the way for TUSD’s further integration into the ecosystem.

NFTs:

Mastercard released free NFTs which will provide emerging artists with access to its web3 music program. The Mastercard Artist Accelerator program will provide artists with resources including free access to educational materials and unique AI tools.

Others:

Gaming technology company, Razer, has announced the launch of a web3 incubator to support companies in the creation of web3 games. The zVentures Web3 Incubator aims to drive the growth and adoption of blockchain technology.

