OTC Weekly Trading Insights (04/13/2023): Huge week for crypto!

BTC still remains stronger than ever as it blasted through $30k, continuing in its upwards trajectory setting new yearly highs.

With the CPI data released yesterday, we saw an increase in volatility with many coins breaking further to the upside as the market went risk on across crypto.

SOL has been a strong performer this week currently up 15.8%. Solana Mobile is set to launch April 13th acting as a bullish catalyst for price as the community sees further developments in the Web3 space.

INJ & RNDR were amongst the top performing coins this week, both currently up over 21%, outperforming the rest of the market. Whilst there are no new fundamental developments, bullish momentum continues as price drives higher.



Convert Portal Volume Breakdown

Leading up to the CPI data release yesterday and BTC breaking through $30k, our Convert Portal transactions still remain strong.

Topping the list was Crypto to stablecoin transactions coming in with a value of 32.94%, as BTC set new yearly highs those who capitalised off the move are quick to lock in profits ensuring nothing is left on the table.

Stablecoin to crypto transactions still remain significant with a value of 24.18%, as always with the market pumping speculators will continue to buy into these moves in anticipation of price continuation.

Interestingly, Crypto to Crypto transactions have seen one of their highest values at 14.86%. With BTC setting new yearly highs, talks of an ‘Altcoin Season’ are increasing as speculators look to position themselves accordingly.

Stablecoin swaps have recently taken a backseat as the transactions dropped over the past few weeks, coming in with a value of 10.74% while the market has heated up.

Options

The Ethereum Shanghai fork, which took place yesterday (04/12/23), was closely watched by the crypto world. Short term implied volatility reflected that users seemingly were pricing in a downward move, expecting a large portion of the staked ETH to be released and sold to the market.

The successful implementation of the fork however alleviated the fears, which in turn led to an unwind of these protective trades, as short term implied volatility for ETH options declined soon after and price action remained muted.

So far, a limited number of users have taken advantage of the newfound ability to withdraw their staked ether so the broadly anticipated downward pressure didn’t materialise. In fact, the psychological resistance of 2000 was tested soon after, reflecting confidence after the successful implementation.

Overall market technicals

ETH

All attention has been on ETH this week in anticipation of the Shanghai fork, which has enabled users to withdraw their staked Ether. Initially there was a bearish concern floating round as the community thought that the withdrawals would lead to a mass sell off.

Price action suggests differently as in the past 24 hours ETH is currently up over 6% outperforming the market. The bearish concern has been laid to rest (atleast in the short term) as price broke through $2,000 looking to now target the August high.

The bulls will need to successfully hold above the $2,000 to keep momentum pushing to the upside targeting highs from last year.

INJ

INJ was amongst the top performers this week currently up over 21% in the last 7 days.

Since the start of the year, INJ has been rocketing showing no signs of slowing down. Looking at the charts we are currently trading near a major level of resistance from the start of last year.

Bullish momentum will need to see a clear break and hold above $7 to keep price on its upwards trajectory. Alternatively, we may see a slight pull back to $6 where a potential range may look to form before deciding its next move.

As always, the altcoin market will closely follow suit of BTC and ETH.

Macro at a glance

Last Wednesday (04/05/23), US ADP Nonfarm Payroll change was reported as 145k, lower than the estimated 200k and the previous month’s 261k.

Last Thursday (04/06/23), US initial jobless claim was reported as 228k, higher than the estimated 200k and slightly lower than the previous month’s 246k. From the data reported last week, we observe the US labour market is loosening, which implies that one of the fundamentals that the FED is able to aggressively hike rate is changing

Wednesday (04/12/23), US Core CPI was reported at 0.4%, as estimated and lower than last month’s 0.5%. CPI raised 5.0% year-over-year, better than the estimated 5.2% and the previous month’s 6.0%.

BoC continues their rate hike pause, maintaining interest rates at 4.50%. BTC immediately bounced following the news trading to $30.5k, before pulling back below $30k.



