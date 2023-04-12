AMA: CZ on CeFi v DeFi, Mass Adoption, and Regulation at Hong Kong's Web3 Carnival

At an AMA session hosted during Hong Kong's Web3 Carnival on Wednesday, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao covered Binance's vision on bridging CeFi and DeFi, his thoughts on how blockchain can go mainstream, and the state of regulation of the crypto industry.

"CeFi exchanges can be very transparent, with good proof of reserves and verification systems relying on the blockchain, like Binance has. It's actually more transparent than traditional financial service providers," CZ said, when asked about CeFi platforms' reliability.

The CEO then added: "While Web2 and DeFi platforms might be more convenient to use due to the lack of KYC requirements , many users prefer to use CeFi platforms because they want security. In this respect, ensuring security and providing convenience are opposites."

It's not all CeFi against DeFi, though, with CZ insisting he wants Binance to be a bridge between the two.

When asked about his views on what it would take for blockchain to reach mass adoption, CZ said that "the most important thing is to provide an environment for users to try out," adding that "reforming the traditional market will be the next driving force for the mass adoption of blockchain.”

Finally, the CEO remarked on regulation: "Regulators need to let the industry grow first and regulate when players behave badly. [...] Regulation requires understanding of the crypto industry, but most regulatory agencies lack industry knowledge, and usually the first version of regulatory regulations will be excessively restrictive. Binance actively engages in dialogue with regulatory agencies in various countries, including Hong Kong."

The comments come as Hong Kong's ZA Bank, the city's biggest virtual bank by assets, is reportedly gearing up to offer crypto account services, according to a Bloomberg report. This comes amid a wider push by the city-state to establish itself as a crypto finance center, Bloomberg said.