Bitcoin surges above $30,000

Binance Research Team
2023-04-11 16:01
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Charts of the Week

Bitcoin surges above $30,000, with bigger aspirations on the horizon

  • Following the emergence of the rounding bottom pattern on the daily chart, Bitcoin managed to slice above the psychological resistance level at $30,000 on April 11. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has shown a reading of 70, suggesting that the leading cryptocurrency is still not in overbought territory with more upside potential.
  • Should the buyers continue to keep the bullish momentum going, the next level of resistance will appear at the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $34,490. In order for the optimistic target given by the chart pattern to be achieved, toward $40,000, BTC will need to sustain trading above the neckline at $28,486.
  • If the buying pressure falters, Bitcoin may be able to find support at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $27,205.

Options Open Interest data suggests that BTC traders are cautious

  • Recent data suggests that the amount of Open Interest in Bitcoin options contracts has surpassed those of future contracts lately. Corresponding to the price action, Bitcoin’s Open Interest put/ call ratio currently sits at 0.95 on Binance – which could mean that investors are generally cautious despite the recent rally above $30,000.
Source: Binance Options Markets
  • Additionally, the max pain price for Bitcoin is at $28,500, not far from where BTC is currently trading.
Source: Binance Options Markets

Bitcoin Fear And Greed Index

  • Q1 of 2023 observed the overall sentiment to be in the ‘Greed’ zone with the index score at the same level as November 2021.
Source: Alternative.Me

Open Interest Decreases

  • On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Open Interest closed the week on April 09 at about 3.91% lower than the previous week ending on April 02.

Traders Are Optimistic

  • On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio closed on April 09 at 1.21 as 54.66% of all Binance Futures accounts with an open position in BTCUSDT wereare net long, while the other 45.34% wereare net short.

Gain Insights From Our Latest Content

Bi-monthly Advanced Technical Report April 3, 2023
Traders in the cryptocurrency futures market use a variety of indicators to analyze market trends. The Long/Short Ratio is a sentiment analysis indicator that relates to market participants' opinions and actions.
A high ratio suggests bullish market sentiment, while a low ratio suggests bearish market sentiment.
This article looks at the idea behind the Long/Short Ratio, how it is analyzed, and how traders can use it to assess market trends.
Risk Warning: This content is presented to you on an “as is” basis for general information and educational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. It should not be construed as financial or investment advice, nor is it intended to recommend the purchase of any specific product or service. Digital asset prices can be volatile. The value of your investment may go down or up and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
