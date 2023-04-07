Exchange
Weekly Market Highlights - A Big Week for NFTs

Binance Research Team
2023-04-07 10:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
7 April 2023
Happy Friday! The Weekly Market Highlights is an initiative from the Binance Research team to round up the week, summarizing key market events and views from the team.
🔎 Macro / TradFi
  • Q1-2023 price performance: Dow Jones Index (0.4%), S&P500 (7%), Nasdaq (17%), Stoxx Euro 600 (8%), FTSE 100 (2%), Shanghai Composite (6%), Nikkei 225 (7%), Gold (9%), Oil (-6), Bitcoin (+72%).
  • Switzerland’s fifth largest financial services firm, PostBank, will offer its 2.5M users access to buy, sell and store BTC and ETH (with more crypto to be added). PostBank is Swiss government-owned and is partnering with Sygnum Bank to provide this service.
  • BTG Pactual, one of Brazil’s largest investment banks, has unveiled a dollar-backed stablecoin called BTG Dol. The token is offered through the bank’s crypto platform, Mynt.
🔎 Crypto
L1/L2:
  • Ava Labs introduced “Avalanche Evergreen Subnets”; a suite of institutional blockchain deployments, customizations, and tooling aimed at financial services.
  • Celo Foundation announced a partnership with Google Cloud to offer workshops and cloud computing services to developers building on Celo.
  • ZK L1, Mina Protocol, released its updated roadmap.
DeFi:
  • PancakeSwap v3 went live on BNB Chain and Ethereum. New features include improved capital efficiency, better economics for LPs, and a brand new fee structure.
  • Aave v3 has been proposed to be deployed on BNB Chain, following a similar proposal regarding its deployment on Starknet.
  • Manifold Finance, who are building a liquid staking protocol which will offer extra yield via MEV and utilize an ominchain token (mevETH), have acquired Cream Finance’s validator set of 25K ETH.
  • Trust Wallet has teamed up with MoonPay and Ramp to provide on- and off-ramp services from crypto to fiat, within the non-custodial wallet itself.
NFT:
  • OpenSea has launched OpenSea Pro, aiming to target professional NFT traders (similar to Blur). Pro will have 0% fees, aggregate listings across 170 marketplaces to provide the best deals, support advanced “floor sweeping” for traders, instant sales, inventory management, ability to optimize gas fees for efficient trades, a watchlist feature etc.
  • Magic Eden, who recently launched a Bitcoin NFT marketplace, is rolling out a creator launchpad for Ordinals to help users create their own Bitcoin-based NFT collections. Notably, luxury brands Bugatti and Asprey are collaborating to launch a product that will also be inscribed onto Bitcoin via the Ordinals Protocol.
  • Magic Eden also announced the launch of their ETH marketplace beta, expanding their platform to Solana, Bitcoin, Polygon and Ethereum NFTs.
  • LooksRare v2 was announced, with new features including lower protocol fees, reduced gas fees, bulk buying and listing etc.
Others:
  • Web3 gaming startup, Ultra, is set to launch the Ultra Games Marketplace on April 25.
  • Ralph Lauren to begin accepting crypto and offering NFTs in a new store in Miami.
  • Cross-chain interoperability protocol devs, LayerZero Labs, have raised US$120M at a US$3B valuation. The funds will be used for a push in Gaming and in the APAC region.
  • MicroStrategy purchased 1,045 BTC in the last two weeks. The company's BTC holdings are up to ~140,000, with an average purchase price of US$29,803.
🔎 Latest Binance Research Publications
Check out our latest publications:
Explore our Binance Research website for more project and macro research reports.
For more frequent market updates and insights, follow us on Twitter @BinanceResearch.

Have a minute? Please share with us any feedback you may have via this form.
That’s a wrap!
Binance Research
Read more
https://research.binance.com/en/analysis
About Binance Research: Binance Research is the research arm of Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange. The team is committed to delivering objective, independent, and comprehensive analysis and aims to be the thought leader in the crypto space. Our analysts publish insightful thought pieces regularly on topics related but not limited to, the crypto ecosystem, blockchain technologies, and the latest market themes.
General Disclosure: This material is prepared by Binance Research and is not intended to be relied upon as a forecast or investment advice, and is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities, cryptocurrencies or to adopt any investment strategy. The use of terminology and the views expressed are intended to promote understanding and the responsible development of the sector and should not be interpreted as definitive legal views or those of Binance. The opinions expressed are as of the date shown above and are the opinions of the writer, they may change as subsequent conditions vary. The information and opinions contained in this material are derived from proprietary and non-proprietary sources deemed by Binance Research to be reliable, are not necessarily all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy. As such, no warranty of accuracy or reliability is given and no responsibility arising in any other way for errors and omissions (including responsibility to any person by reason of negligence) is accepted by Binance. This material may contain ’forward looking’ information that is not purely historical in nature. Such information may include, among other things, projections and forecasts. There is no guarantee that any forecasts made will come to pass. Reliance upon information in this material is at the sole discretion of the reader. This material is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell in any securities, cryptocurrencies or any investment strategy nor shall any securities or cryptocurrency be offered or sold to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Investment involves risks.


