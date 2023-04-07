Weekly Market Highlights - A Big Week for NFTs

7 April 2023

🔎 Macro / TradFi

Q1-2023 price performance: Dow Jones Index (0.4%), S&P500 (7%), Nasdaq (17%), Stoxx Euro 600 (8%), FTSE 100 (2%), Shanghai Composite (6%), Nikkei 225 (7%), Gold (9%), Oil (-6), Bitcoin (+72%).

Switzerland’s fifth largest financial services firm, PostBank, will offer its 2.5M users access to buy, sell and store BTC and ETH (with more crypto to be added). PostBank is Swiss government-owned and is partnering with Sygnum Bank to provide this service.

BTG Pactual, one of Brazil’s largest investment banks, has unveiled a dollar-backed stablecoin called BTG Dol. The token is offered through the bank’s crypto platform, Mynt.

🔎 Crypto

L1/L2:

Ava Labs introduced “Avalanche Evergreen Subnets”; a suite of institutional blockchain deployments, customizations, and tooling aimed at financial services.

Celo Foundation announced a partnership with Google Cloud to offer workshops and cloud computing services to developers building on Celo.

ZK L1, Mina Protocol, released its updated roadmap.

DeFi:

PancakeSwap v3 went live on BNB Chain and Ethereum. New features include improved capital efficiency, better economics for LPs, and a brand new fee structure.

Aave v3 has been proposed to be deployed on BNB Chain, following a similar proposal regarding its deployment on Starknet.

Manifold Finance, who are building a liquid staking protocol which will offer extra yield via MEV and utilize an ominchain token (mevETH), have acquired Cream Finance’s validator set of 25K ETH.

Trust Wallet has teamed up with MoonPay and Ramp to provide on- and off-ramp services from crypto to fiat, within the non-custodial wallet itself.

NFT:

OpenSea has launched OpenSea Pro, aiming to target professional NFT traders (similar to Blur). Pro will have 0% fees, aggregate listings across 170 marketplaces to provide the best deals, support advanced “floor sweeping” for traders, instant sales, inventory management, ability to optimize gas fees for efficient trades, a watchlist feature etc.

Magic Eden, who recently launched a Bitcoin NFT marketplace, is rolling out a creator launchpad for Ordinals to help users create their own Bitcoin-based NFT collections. Notably, luxury brands Bugatti and Asprey are collaborating to launch a product that will also be inscribed onto Bitcoin via the Ordinals Protocol.

Magic Eden also announced the launch of their ETH marketplace beta, expanding their platform to Solana, Bitcoin, Polygon and Ethereum NFTs.

LooksRare v2 was announced , with new features including lower protocol fees, reduced gas fees, bulk buying and listing etc.

Others:

Web3 gaming startup, Ultra, is set to launch the Ultra Games Marketplace on April 25.

Ralph Lauren to begin accepting crypto and offering NFTs in a new store in Miami.

Cross-chain interoperability protocol devs, LayerZero Labs, have raised US$120M at a US$3B valuation. The funds will be used for a push in Gaming and in the APAC region.

MicroStrategy purchased 1,045 BTC in the last two weeks. The company's BTC holdings are up to ~140,000, with an average purchase price of US$29,803.

