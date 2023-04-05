OTC Weekly Trading Insights (04/05/2022): Global economic slowdown concern is rising

The market was off to a tough start this week as BTC took a slight tumble, down over 4% after the surprising announcement from OPEC+ that they are slashing their production by 1.16 million barrels starting in May. Crude oil prices jumped over 8% after the announcement, causing concern that a higher oil price would continue to put pressure on global economic growth.

The Altcoin market has seen skewed performance over the past 7 days with some coins greatly outperforming and others struggling to keep up.

$DOGE jumped 30% after Elon Musk tweeted a photo with the Twitter logo replaced by the Dogecoin logo - Twitter users now see the Dogecoin logo appearing on top left of the Twitter home screen feed on the Web.

$ETH was trading strongly since Monday and finally broke the $1840 resistance level, which had been rejected multiple times since mid-March.

23Q1 Summary

The chart above shows the 2023 Q1 return by asset: BTC/USDT is up +71.60% ETH/USDT is up +51.75% GOLD is up +21.51% S&P 500 Index is up +7.46% Nasdaq 100 Index is up + 21.51%

BTC has outperformed most asset classes in 2023 Q1, including many crypto assets, including ETH for example. After the failure of Signature Bank, Silvergate Bank, and Silicon Valley Bank, BTC has seen higher recognition as a trustless asset, which is what it was designed for in the first place.

ETH underperformed BTC in the first quarter as the Shanghai Upgrade, scheduled for Apr 12 approaches. While investors reckon that there will be a possibility of a large ETH withdrawals once the upgrade is done, this narrative has added pressure on ETH price, and all staked ETH were trading at over 1% discount to ETH last week.

Convert Portal Volume Breakdown

Crypto to crypto (+1.8%) activity continues to pick up with huge activity driven by altcoins of interest, taking action away from stablecoin swap (-1.6%) activity which has slowed across the board.

This is expected with less market-invigorating news on the stablecoin space, and as stablecoins (BUSD, USDC, TUSD) find more ground and grind closer back to or at 1:1, more are willing to increase stablecoin (Crypto to Stablecoin +1.2%) holdings once again.

Macro at a glance

Last Friday (03/31/23) the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index excluding food and energy increased 0.3% for the month, lower than the estimated 0.4% and last month’s 0.5%. As the Fed track this index closely and treats it as a proxy to evaluate inflation, a lower-than-expected number lights up the fuel for another bull run, and all risky assets were up while US Treasury yields were down. BTC soared about 3% after the data was released and got rejected at the 28,600 level.

Sunday (04/02/23) OPEC+ surprisingly announced a 1.16 million barrels production cut starting in May, and crude oil prices jumped over 8%, and it raises concerns about global economic growth.

Monday (04/03/23) After the Bank of Canada (BoC) paused its rate hike in March, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) also paused its interest rate hikes, keeping the cash rate target on hold at 3.60%. AUD/USD dropped 0.8% to 0.6722.

Tuesday (04/04/23) the US released JOLTs Job Openings data for February at 9.931 million, less than the estimated 10.40 million and last month’s 10.563 million. The data shows a sign of economic slowdown with less job hiring and more job quitting. It raised a concern that the Fed rate hike is hurting economic growth and that the fight against inflation will lead to a recession. Gold price broke the 2,000 level and closed at 2,020 USD per ounce as market sentiment shifted to a more conservative one. BTC also traded higher and closed at $28,175 with the market continuing to view Bitcoin as a safe haven asset and sharing more similar characteristics to Gold than previously thought.

