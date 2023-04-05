Exchange
Bi-monthly Advanced Technical Report April 3

Binance Research Team
2023-04-05 11:09
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here and our risk warning here Binance Futures products are restricted in certain countries and to certain users. This communication is not intended for users/countries to which restrictions apply.
Traders are starting to speculate on the next trend that Ethereum will take on as the Shapella upgrade has been confirmed for April 12 at epoch 194048. The long-awaited upgrade on the mainnet will allow the network’s validators to gain access to their ETH.
The recent announcement made by Ethereum developers comes a few weeks after the Shapella forks were successfully deployed on the Goerli and Sepolia testnets.
The Shapella upgrade is the final step in Ethereum’s move to allow network validators to unstake their ETH and withdraw their coins previously locked in a smart contract on Ethereum’s Beacon Chain.
Network validators can either choose between a partial or full withdrawal once the Shapella upgrade is deployed on the mainnet. The withdrawals will be processed on the network in the order they have been received – which could last up to 2 to 3 days.
Although the upgrade on April 12 will start allowing validators to withdraw their ETH from the network, analysts believe that the transformation will not affect the price of Ether directly. This is because most investors have been able to sell staked ETH for some time, as a majority of coins are being staked through third-party liquid staking pools, as an individual validator must possess 32 ETH to stake directly with Ethereum.
Since the major altcoin’s Merge, Ethereum’s supply has dropped significantly – with roughly 70,000 ETH being burnt following the transaction fees burning mechanism implementation, notably reducing selling pressure on the cryptocurrency.

Ethereum presents optimistic outlook despite bracing for withdrawals

Ethereum institutional outflows paint a rather bearish narrative for the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. ETH recorded $5.2 million in outflows from institutional digital asset funds last week as investor jitters are likely to be heightened around the Shapella upgrade.
Ethereum price movements continue to move in the shadows of its pioneer counterpart, Bitcoin.
From a technical analysis perspective, the layer 1 coin continues to cruise along a rising trend within an ascending parallel channel on the daily chart. Currently, the major altcoin appears to be paralyzed by the swing high at $1,854, as the bulls struggle with pushing ETH higher toward $2,000.
A major boost in buying pressure could push Ethereum toward the upper boundary of the ascending parallel channel above, marking a 30% upward trajectory toward $2,339, coinciding with the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level as projected by the prevailing chart pattern.
However, if the bears take over, Ethereum may first find refuge at the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1,686, where the middle boundary of the aforementioned chart pattern and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level also sits.
Additional support should emerge at the 100-day SMA at $1,554, intersecting with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
Key resistance levels to watch:
$2,067 - 127.2% Fibonacci extension level
$2,339 - Chart pattern target and 161.8% Fibonacci extension level
Key support levels to watch:
$1,686 - 50-day SMA and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level
$1,554 - 100-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level

Bitcoin closer to $30,000 as investors rush to accumulate coins

As Bitcoin continues to climb towards $30,000 investors have been increasingly purchasing more BTC, according to on-chain analytics. The accumulation and distribution structure follows a similar trend as the 2018-2019 cycle – where BTC rose over 300% from the local bottom at the time to 2019 high.
However, Bitcoin’s price and volume distribution shows a bearish divergence – which could indicate exhaustion from the buyers.

The diminished trading volume could mean that Bitcoin would continue trending sideways until a spike in buying or selling pressure occurs. However, a push above the psychological level at $30,000 could build a bullish narrative for the leading cryptocurrency.
Key resistance levels to look out for:
$30,000 - major psychological resistance level
$32,837 - 200 three-day SMA and 127.2% Fibonacci extension level
Key support levels to look out for:
$26,216 - 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level
$23,927 - 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level

BNB to re-test key support levels

BNB appears to be forming an ascending wedge pattern on the daily chart as the coin continues to consolidate.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) appears to indicate that there is a decline in strength while prices rise – suggesting a bearish divergence.
BNB will be able to seek support first at the 50-day SMA at $308, then at the 100-day SMA at $297, coinciding with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
Key resistance levels to keep an eye on:
$319 - 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level
$346 - swing high
Key support levels to keep an eye on:
$308 - 50-day SMA
$297 - 100-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level
***Note: Binance encourages our users to trade responsibly. Trading can be engaging and fun, but trading is a serious business, and it can lead to financial and emotional distress. Trading derivatives carries risk, and cryptocurrencies and other digital assets often have high levels of price volatility.
Disclaimer and Risk Warning: This content is presented to you on an “as is” basis for general information and educational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. It should not be construed as financial or investment advice, nor is it intended to recommend the purchase of any specific product or service. Digital asset prices can be volatile. The value of your investment may go down or up and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
