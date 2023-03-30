Binance Joins the FIDO Alliance in Preparation for Passkey Implementation

Main Takeaways

Binance has joined the FIDO Alliance, a large association dedicated to the development of passwordless authentication standards.

Integrating FIDO passkey technology will improve the speed and security of Binance users when logging into the platform.

By joining the FIDO Alliance, Binance users can look forward to a streamlined and secure experience when accessing their favourite exchange services.



We are excited to announce that Binance has officially joined the FIDO Alliance, one of the most influential and largest associations focused on developing passwordless authentication standards. We are committed to providing our users with the highest level of security and convenience as a member of this prestigious alliance.

What Joining the Fido Alliance Means for Binance Users

We’re also pleased to announce that Binance will soon integrate passkeys to enhance security on our platform. Passkeys are based on FIDO standards and act as strong, phishing-resistant password replacements. With passkeys, a user can quickly and safely sign in across multiple sites, apps, and devices with local biometric authorization. Binance will offer users a more secure and streamlined experience using passkeys on our platform without compromising on security.

Passkeys will be an excellent addition to our existing security features, which include multi-factor authentication (MFA) and multi-signature technology. We aim to provide our users with the best trading experience while keeping their assets safe and secure.

It’s About Being User Focused