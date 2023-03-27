Crypto Exchange Binance Launches New Regional Hub in Georgia

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Exchange Binance Launches New Regional Hub in Georgia

Cointelegraph By Helen Partz
2023-03-27 14:01
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance continues expanding its global reach by setting up a new blockchain hub in crypto-friendly Georgia.
Binance announced on March 26 the opening of its brand-new blockchain hub in Georgia, aiming to promote further adoption of crypto in the country. Referring to the hub as a “Web3 outpost,” Binance intends to attract talent to the Georgian blockchain sector, promote industry education and create more job opportunities.
According to the announcement, Binance’s Georgia division currently employs 25 people that cooperate with the local public and private sector to organize educational and hackathon events. The crypto firm expects to create “dozens more jobs” with the launch of its regional hub in Georgia by the end of 2023.
The launch of Binance’s new regional hub in Georgia follows several milestones in the process of Binance’s growth in the country.
Earlier this year, Binance partnered with the local crypto payment gateway CityPay, entered a collaboration with the Georgian Innovation and Technology Agency (GITA), and launched the Binance Charity initiative to support women-focused Web3 education.
According to Vladimir Smerkis, Binance’s regional director, Georgia is one of the most innovative countries in the region.
“For Binance, Georgia is an important point on our map. To date, we have held three community meetups here, with more than 2,000 people attending in total,” Smerkis said. He added that Binance sees a “huge potential and interest” in crypto both from the local crypto community and businesses.
Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao visited Georgia for the first time in November 2022. During the visit, CZ met with Georgia’s prime minister Irakli Garibashvili and the local business and crypto communities.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, Georgia’s prime minister Irakli Garibashvili (from left to right)
A former member of the Soviet Union, Georgia has emerged as one of the world’s most crypto-friendly countries, with the Georgian government having ambitions to make the country a major global crypto hub. Georgia is widely known for hosting a lot of Bitcoin (BTC) ATMs, allowing users to convert their crypto into cash and vice versa. According to data from CoinATMRadar, Georgia’s capital Tbilisi alone, hosts more than 100 Bitcoin ATMs at the time of writing.
View full text